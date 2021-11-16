Homes for sale in Coffee Springs: New listings

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Coffee Springs area:

300 Hill, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great home for a first time home buyer or investor. Been a great source of income for many years. New paint inside. The home is a 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath with a bonus room, possible 4th bedroom. Also has a large storage room right next to the carport. Home has a brand new deck, great for drinking that morning brew while gazing at the scenic back yard. Home has original hard wood floors just freshly stained and brand new carpet in the bonus room. This is a great buy! Take a look today!

For open house information, contact Philip Dana, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES & REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

4152 State Hwy 85, Chancellor, 36330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,585 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Home sitting on 3.5 acres in rural setting. Land, creek & workshop are 3 highlight features. This home offers an open floor plan w/ cathedral ceilings, wood beams & wood floors. The spacious 2 car garage offers a bonus feature of an attached workshop w/ 1/2 bath. Outside a detached workshop, large yard & back patio can be found. Roof, HVAC & well pump new in the last 3-5 years. Conveniently located to Geneva, Enterprise, Ft Rucker & Dothan. Short drive to Florida beaches.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Crowe, United Country Fulford Realty at 334-588-3124

413 Dixie Drive, Enterprise, 36330 4 Beds 2 Baths | $177,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,030 Square Feet | Built in 1969

CHARMING LARGE CORNER LOT 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH HOME-3 YEAR OLD WATER HEATER-NEW DISH WASHER-3 NEW CEILING FANS- NEW TONGUE IN GROOVE SCRATCH RESISTANT FLOORING-NEW TOILETS-NEW RAINFALL SHOWERHEADS-PAINT TOUCH UP-CARPET REPLACED 3 YEARS AGO-INSULATION SPRAYED IN ATTIC 3 YEARS AGO-HVAC RECENTLY SERVICED-STORAGE BUILDING TO REMAIN-THERE HAS BEEN GRASS SEED AND "DOG SPOT REPAIR " PUT IN THE BACK YARD IT WILL GROW FAST. THIS JEWEL WILL NOT LAST LONG !!

For open house information, contact Mary Archie, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

204 Rockin Chair Court, Enterprise, 36330 5 Beds 6 Baths | $778,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,312 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful home with an open floor plan. Super custom. On an gorgeous cul-de-sac. New HVAC downstairs. Storm shelter/safe room. Golf simulator set in play-room.

For open house information, contact GWEN GILLEY, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971