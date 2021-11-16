Single-family homes for sale in Tillar

(TILLAR, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Tillar listings:

107 Driftwood, Mcgehee, 71654 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in None

Please contact Beverly Sims at Sims Realty for more information about this house, or to schedule a showing.



Features: Bar Between Dining Area and Living Room, Brick Veneer – Concrete Slab, Central Heat & Air, Granite Countertops & Bar Top, Large 5′ Chain-link Fenced Back Yard, Large Beautiful Stainless Steel Refrigerator Stays, Large Utility Room & Mud Room, Master Bedroom Furniture from Italy stays also, New Kitchen Cabinets with Pull-Out Drawers, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Pretty Front Porch w/White Pillow Posts, Remodeled Bathroom, Totally Remodeled Kitchen, Very Large Master Bedroom with Two Closets, Wrought Iron on all Windows and Doors

For open house information, contact Beverly Sims, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

102 Moss Drive, Mcgehee, 71654 4 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in None

Very Nice Neighborhood! House features a den with fireplace, large kitchen,& large sunroom, and lots of storage space. In Downstairs area it features a master bedroom & master bath. This home is situated on a huge lot that could be equivalent to an acre lot more or less. It has a storage bldg. in back with roll up door. Home has 2280 Sq. Ft and has a Solid Foundation!



Please Call Rita K Kolb 870-501-0184 to arrange an appointment. Call Day or Night!

For open house information, contact Rita Kay Kolb, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347