Longville, MN

Homes for sale in Longville: New listings

Longville Dispatch
Longville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(LONGVILLE, MN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Longville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Longville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkdmB_0cyQSRDq00

106 Girl Lake Circle, Longville, 56655

2 Beds 2 Baths | $294,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 2021

LONGVILLE - COTTAGES ON GIRL LAKE COURT - "SPRINGPINE". YOUR FRIENDS, FAMILY, CHURCH AND SOCIAL LIFE CENTER AROUND THE VIBRANT COMMUNITY OF LONGVILLE. SO, YOU'RE SELLING YOUR LAKE HOME BUT DON'T WANT TO LEAVE THE AREA. HERE IS THE ANSWER TO YOUR PRAYERS. THIS BRAND NEW MAINTENANCE FREE 2 BR/ 1 3/4 BA HOME SITS ON A PINE STUDDED LOT WITH CITY SEWER AND BLACKTOP. INCLUDED IN THE HOME ARE STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, A FINISHED INSULATED HEATED GARAGE, VAULTED CEILINGS DONE IN TONGUE AND GROOVE, AN A/C MINI SPLIT WITH TOTAL ELECTRIC FOR UTILITIES. THE HOME IS SUPER INSULATED FOR YEAR ROUND COMFORT AND SINGLE LEVEL LIVING. NEW 2BR/2BA HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOR $294,500. CALL FOR DETAILS.

For open house information, contact Douglas Zaske, Heartland Real Estate at 218-587-4424

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLEc0_0cyQSRDq00

1450 Black Duck Point Drive Ne, Longville, 56655

5 Beds 0 Bath | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,441 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Outdoorsman's dream! Hunting, fishing, relaxation, this property has it all! Situated on the East shoreline of Leech Lake in Boy Bay, this 146 acre property features cabin with 5 bedrooms, separate 10x15 building with sauna, private boat launch, a rare mix of woods, wetlands, and lakeshore. Great location for duck hunting, deer hunting, bear hunting, and grouse hunting. Public land also offers several thousand adjacent acres of hunting opportunity. Don't miss this hunting shack dream come true!

For open house information, contact Earl Rich, New London Real Estate, Inc. at 320-354-5494

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYe2x_0cyQSRDq00

1864 Cozy Lodge Drive Ne, Longville, 56655

1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 589 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Looking for that affordable cabin on a pristine up north lake with in minutes to downtown Longville. Great elevation with mature white pines and gorgeous views. Kego Lake boost 122 acres with maximum depth of 40'. Great for fishing and swimming. Bring your ideas and start making memories.

For open house information, contact Jamey Gross, Bill Hansen Realty/Longville at 218-363-2306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4DYC_0cyQSRDq00

3372 S Little Boy Drive Ne, Longville, 56655

3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,741 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Enjoy country living with private dock access to Little Boy Lake. Nestled among mature pines, that’s what you can expect in this 3 bedroom/3 bath home. The chef of the family will love the large kitchen with its sitting area, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, island and built-in hutch. Or, fry the day’s catch on your attached deck with its covered grilling area. The dining room is great for holiday meals, followed by board games by the gas, stone fireplace in the family room. Enjoy lake activities then retire to the owner’s suite with its soaking tub and stone fireplace in the bedroom. Partially finished, the lower-level walk-out has great potential. There are Jack/Jill bathrooms, space for exercise equipment, games, TV and storage. There’s also a large office or crafter’s dream room. This home has hardwood floors throughout and boasts a large laundry room. There is a 1 stall attached garage and an extra 2 stall detached garage. Welcome to lake country!

For open house information, contact Melanie Mix, Heartland Real Estate at 218-363-6100

Comments / 0

