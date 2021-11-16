Check out these houses for sale in Buxton

(BUXTON, NC) Looking for a house in Buxton? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

41797 Ocean View Drive, Avon, 27915 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking for the perfect vacation home or investment opportunity, look no further than this 4 bedroom (2 are masters!), 3 full and one half bath charmer in Kinnakeet Shores!! This home offers a ton of amenities - private hot tub; outdoor shower; wraparound sun and covered decks; beach access right outside your door; 4 large bedrooms on the lower level with access to the covered deck; open upper level with breakfast bar, wet bar and views, views, VIEWS!! All this located just an easy walk or bike ride to the Kinnakeet Shores community pool, tennis courts, sound access, and boardwalks and minutes from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment the village has to offer! No wonder this property is such a solid rental performer with more than $71K on the books for 2021 and more than $27K already booked for 2022! This is one you do not want to miss...visit today and get "REELED INN" on this perfect catch!!!

39157 Weakfish Drive, Avon, 27915 4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in None

Spectacular sound front home, located on a cul-de-sac, with endless water views and glorious sunsets. "Windy Point" has had an extensive makeover and it's ready to impress you with a fresh and cozy interior. The highlights include new furniture in the downstairs bedrooms, new flooring in the living room and carpet replaced on the first floor. The stove, refrigerator, vent hood and dishwasher have all been updated between 2017 and 2020. New HVAC in 2019 and a water heater in 2020 too! Don't wait long to check this one out!

46081 Ocean Drive, Buxton, 27920 4 Beds 4 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,110 Square Feet | Built in None

Lighthouse Point is a lovely, 4 bedroom, 4 full bathroom home located in Buxton Village! Prime location under the beam of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, Lighthouse Point, offers a Private Pool, Game Room, multi level decking, open floor plan on the top level - great for entertaining, easy & quick beach access! Centrally located to all of the sites and scenes of Hatteras Island, this home has a fantastic rental history! Over $47K in advertised rents in 2021 and several bookings for 2022 already! Enjoy the easy walk to the beach at the end of the street, where you can soak up the sun and splash in the surf to your heart’s content. A nearby skate park and playground are an easy bike ride away, along with shopping and dining to please your palate. Step back in time at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse or ride the wind with nearby public sound access for one of the best kiteboarding and windsurfing on the East Coast!

50208 S Buccaneer Drive, Frisco, 27936 2 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,041 Square Feet | Built in None

Lookout Station No. 1 in Frisco is a quintessential Hatteras Island beach bungalow with tons of character and is MOVE-IN READY! Featuring hardwood floors, new coastal inspired interior paint colors, plenty of natural light and outdoor living spaces, this home is ready for your personal touch. Current improvements include new roof (2019), new windows (2019), new sliders on back deck (2020), interior paint (2019), new storm doors (2019), new water heater (2019), new kitchen appliances (2021)and many, many more. Please see full list of improvements in the Associated Docs, and come see all this fantastic home has to offer for yourself!

