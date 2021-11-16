Top homes for sale in Point Roberts

(Point Roberts, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Point Roberts. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

484 Georgia Way, Point Roberts, 98281 3 Beds 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in None

Heritage Home, centrally located within walking distance of beaches, marina and shopping. Take a step back in time and savor the old growth Edge Grain Fir Flooring , Doors and Trim throughout. Located on a large 1/3 Acre south facing property with expansive lawn and loads of sun at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious living room/dining room area, separate breakfast nook and three large bedrooms. Lots of room to expand. Outbuilding tucked away in the back corner of the property ready to become your studio, workshop or bunkhouse.

1994 E Saturna Place, Point Roberts, 98281 3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 2011

One of a kind artists/gardeners retreat! 2 separate properties with the house on one lot and the studio on the other. Crystal Water Beach community with beach and water rights. Fruit trees, garden space, next to a horse pasture and located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Adorable very open floor plan with the master, with full bath, on the main. Upper floor has 2 more bedrooms with private full bath, and a bridge over downstairs great room leading to a private deck with ocean views. Ample storage in insulated crawl space. Breathe in the ocean air and relax! Point Roberts is a safe, quiet and unique 5 square mile peninsula surrounded by ocean on three sides.Canada on the other. Just 30 min from YVR and one hour from Bellingham. This is a gem!

73 Toronto Way, Point Roberts, 98281 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,998 | Single Family Residence | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Newly renovated, mid century, modern rancher, looks like a model show home. It is absolutely stunning throughout and ready to move in. Features of this home include three bedrooms, an open concept living area, gourmet kitchen with island seating, stainless steel appliances and custom designed countertops. The wood burning fireplace in the spacious living area is essential to cozy up after a long rainy day. This house sits on a sunny corner lot with some trees that provide privacy and is close distance to the beautiful beaches and golfing.

