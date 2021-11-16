Check out these Easton homes on the market

(Easton, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Easton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

505 N 12Th St, Leavenworth, 66048 0 Bed 1 Bath | $114,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Cute and well maintained home close to post and minutes away from downtown Leavenworth. 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, detached garage with fenced yard. Nice size rooms, new sewer line, concrete pit and sump pump, garage door, gutters and gutter guards. All appliances stay, so start packing and welcome home!

For open house information, contact Mary Froese, NextHome Professionals at 785-969-3447,7852748211

19926 Leeman Road, Leavenworth, 66048 2 Beds 4 Baths | $494,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,320 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Looking for some acreage for hunting with a beautiful home? This well manicured circle driveway creates the perfect entry to the home's gorgeous TREX deck that is just right for entertaining, watching sunsets, and enjoying quiet country living! Large kitchen with ample cabinets space, boasts a gourmet island and abundant space for dining. The custom floor plan provides a main level master bedroom with full bath, a second bedroom and full bath, and a lower level spacious great room with fireplace. The completely finished basement offers two non-conforming bedrooms, a full bath, cozy family room, and a sizable laundy room. You will love parking under the recently added covered carport. The property includes a 2700 sf outbuilding with 4 car bays & office, perfect for a mechanic, hobbyist, carpenter, meat processor or anyone that needs space for a business or to store ALL toys indoors this winter - boat, camper, cars, farm equipment and more! The house is equipped with a Generac backup generator. The 10 acres of wooded land and a pond has an abundance of game and wildlife for hunting enthusiasts. Come enjoy your new home! 20 minutes from Fort Leavenworth, 30 minutes from Lawrence and 30 minutes from Legends, KCK.

For open house information, contact Laurie Mefford, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

4416 Broadway Terrace, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,815 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great split in established Leavenworth location, close to Richard Warren Middle School, 10 minutes from Fort Leavenworth to the north, quick access to The Legends and 435 to the south. Home features master with private bath and walk-in closet, plus 2 other bedrooms on main, vaulted ceilings, nice laminate flooring, kitchen with good cabinet space, walk out to deck overlooking partially fenced backyard. Lower level includes family room, bedroom and full bath; walks out to garage with large storage room at the back.

For open house information, contact Karen Hill, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

1007 Ottawa Street, Leavenworth, 66048 1 Bed 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Investors special. This fixer upper has great bones and tons of character. Deceptively small on the out side; huge on the inside. Close to downtown and Fort Leavenworth. A must see. You won't want to miss out on this amazing investment.

For open house information, contact Sophia Patton, Keller Williams Key Partners at 913-825-7500