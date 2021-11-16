House-hunt Houston: What’s on the market

(HOUSTON, OH) Looking for a house in Houston? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

80 S Main Street, Fort Loramie, 45845 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,358 Square Feet | Built in 1906

BE WOWED by this beauty!! Welcome home to a complete transformation. Entertain and cook up a gourmet dinner in this brand new kitchen, complete with an beautiful island, new appliances, new flooring, cabinets, counters and butlers pantry. It's bright and full of natural sunlight.Feel like grilling, step out of the kitchen onto this large deck area. It makes for a great outdoor living space. Relax in the large living area and dining area. This space is all open and you can see from the front of the house to the back. Ceilings are 10ft. high. New laundry area with plenty of space for organizing. Fully remodeled bath on the main floor. Don't walk by this cute front porch. Upstairs, be sure to check out the gorgeous woodwork on the staircase. 3 large bedrooms and a completely remodeled bathroom w/ special sliding barn door. THE GARAGE: 32x30. you might want to consider this a 2nd living space. It's complete with a kitchen area, counter tops, sink, small oven, prep station. A convenient toilet and more storage. 10x30 in size. 2+ car garage with a full size steps leading to bonus room, 12x32 that could be finished out. Located in the heart of Ft. Loramie. Don't just drive by. Call to see!!

For open house information, contact Nicole D Loudenback, Realty 2000 Group at 937-492-8055

719 Park Avenue, Piqua, 45356 3 Beds 2 Baths | $93,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1920

** BACK ON THE MARKET ** Check out this 2 story home located on a corner lot with great curb appeal! A beautiful front porch greets you before you even enter! This one has 3 bedrooms - could be 4 if you chose to use the study as a bedroom - 1 and half baths and a 2 car attached garage! Inside on the first floor you will find a living room, family room, dining room, kitchen, a full bath, 1 bedroom & the utility room. Upstairs you find 2 additional bedrooms, the study - which could be used as a 4th bedroom and a half bath!Being sold ''as is'' to settle an estate. Seller is offering a one year home warranty through America's Preferred Home Warranty with a $50 deductible. Seller does not warrant any appliances that convey. This property is back on the market because the buyers financing fell through.

For open house information, contact Kathy Henne, RE/MAX Finest at 937-773-7512

1801 Cambridge Street, Piqua, 45356 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Adorable 3BR/1BA brick ranch with living room, family room or bonus room, large eat-in kitchen, 1-car attached garage, fenced-in backyard with shed. Seller is leaving refrigerator, stove, and freezer in garage.

For open house information, contact Angela Y Cline, Home Experts Realty at 937-435-6000

1975 Springwood Drive, Piqua, 45356 4 Beds 4 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,837 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Enter this bright sunny home and come on in to enjoy the open family room w/gas fireplace, kitchen w/large pantry & dining area with a breakfast bar that leads to a large composite two tiered deck the entire length of the rear home. No neighbors directly behind the fenced in yard so enjoy the hot tub and gazebo that will remain. Ceiling fans in all 4 upstairs bedrooms plus generous closets. Owner's suite has vaulted ceiling, double sinks, lined closet & walk-in closet. Basement with a bathroom has so much potential for even more living space. Updates include: 16x8 shed, blower & thermocouple in furnace, thermocouple in water heater. 2020 sump pump, air purification system with UV light antibacterial hypoallergenic 2019, rain soft water purification system w/reverse osmosis system in kitchen sink 2019, added half bath in bsmt 2021, lifetime warranty floating floor 2020. Back deck with 50 amp service. New paint, ceiling fans & new touch kitchen sink. HOA $350 ANNUALLY. See attached docs

For open house information, contact Patty Murphy, Keller Williams Home Town Realty at 937-890-9111