Single-family homes for sale in Yoder

(YODER, CO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Yoder area:

13190 S Lauppe Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Country living off the beaten path! Pull into the gated entry and you'll be surrounded by nearly 360 degrees of unobstructed views bringing you incredible sunrises, sunsets over Pikes Peak and a wide expanse of stars at night. Breathtaking mountain views include Pikes Peak, the Front Range, Sangre de Cristos, and the San Juans in the background. All of the work has already been done! The exterior has been painted. When you go through the new front door and step into the spacious entryway, you will notice that the home is freshly painted throughout (including the ceilings) and has new carpet and LVP flooring. The kitchen features updated solid-wood cabinetry, new countertops, butcher block island, huge stainless steel apron sink, newer appliances, a nicely-sized pantry and a large eat-in area. The open-concept living room boasts vaulted ceilings and large west facing windows to enjoy the gorgeous sunsets over Pikes Peak. The living room opens up to the den (currently a fourth bedroom) and the formal dining room. The dining room features newer french doors that open to the rear patio and leads to the large garden. The spacious master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and two large east-facing windows to wake up to breathtaking sunrises, a walk-in closet plus additional built-in storage, and a 5 piece updated master bathroom. The opposite end of the home has two nice-sized bedrooms, a full double-entry bathroom, and a separate laundry room that leads to the attached two-car garage. The 35 acres of pasture land is awaiting the hobby farming enthusiast. It is fully fenced with 4 strand barbed wire, and has a large animal yard with multiple pens and animal shelters. There's a 32 x 12 barn and a 12 x 24 shed with multiple entrances (half is currently used as a large chicken coop) and there are four well spaced water hydrants providing water access as needed.

For open house information, contact Adrian Baca, Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

4765 S Johnson Road, Rush, 80833 4 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Well equipped ranch Cattle/Horse 40-acre property with ranch style home. This 2004 modular home has 4 bed/2 bath, oversized 2 car garage, laundry/mud room, formal dining room, large kitchen with breakfast bar, large wood burning fireplace with custom build-ins. The master bedroom has 2 large walk-in closets and an on suite 5-piece bathroom. The home has A/C and central heat. Washer and dryer are included and the dryer can use gas or electric hook-ups with steam drying feature. Home has a new roof (2020) and a new furnace (2021). The barn (2-4 stalls, tackle room, working chicken coop with anti-predator security, electricity & water/sink) has a large outside horse arena 154'x94' and a 40' round pen. Large workshop with 110/220 electricity, propane furnace, 2 extractor fans, pool table, cabinets and 2 work benches. 3-room workshop with loading/unloading doc and roll up door, insulated and electricity. Large metal Quonset for RV, Boat or Equipment (electric 110/220V). See EXTRAS section comments for more specifics on the outbuildings. There are 3 well faucets on property. Home can be purchased with an additional 2 parcel land (40 acres each) . All land is fenced and secure for animal grazing. You can make extra income from renting land for cattle grazing from local ranchers. See MLS listing for land MLS #3635093 (0 S Johnson Road) & MLS #8918057 (00 S Johnson Road).

For open house information, contact Amy Kunce-Martinez, The Cutting Edge at 719-999-5067

33655 Fossinger Road, Yoder, 80864 2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This property was a CBD business. All personal property is included in the sales price.

For open house information, contact Adrian Baca, Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

4455 N Yoder Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 969 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Good Fix-N-Flip Property. Sold AS-IS! Clean-up inside and out as well as repairs to electric, plumbing, windows needed. Potential to own a home with sweat equity. Single-Wide (built 1998) Not-Purged, Mobile Home on 35 Acres with Well and Septic --- PLUS Large Outbuilding to store your RV & Toys. Outbuilding was a former grow operation. .

For open house information, contact Carlos Gonzalez-Brito, Exp Realty LLC at 888-440-2724