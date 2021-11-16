Check out these homes for sale in Gore Springs now

(Gore Springs, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gore Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

15 Cr 408, Calhoun City, 38916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Are you looking for a home with acreage? Would you love for your children to experience country living but still be close to town? Check out this fixer-upper with a ton of potential! New appliances! New roof! New central unit. This property includes 14.7 acres and a pond. This home is being sold AS-IS and due to renovations that still need to be made, it will ONLY work for a buyer purchasing with CASH or a buyer getting an IN-HOUSE LOAN. Call me today for details.

100 Young, Calhoun City, 38916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Where can you find 5 acres with a 3300 sf house for under $180,000.00? Home has a fresh coat of paint inside and new carpet in bedrooms! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Large Living area and Dining area with huge windows allowing tons of light in. Open Kitchen/Breakfast Areas overlooks the back acreage. The family room features a built in wood-buring fireplace. Home has lots of storage and large pantry in breakfast area. Land includes a concrete floored shop with water and electricity. Great house for entertaining! Move In Ready!

67 Cr 485, Calhoun City, 38916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Rare find! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sitting on 10 acres and just 5 minutes from Calhoun City square! Galley kitchen and large laundry room. 2 car covered carport and large covered back patio. Property also has a shop with roll up door. Internet available, but not high speed. All info subject to verification.

118 Myra Ave., Calhoun City, 38916 4 Beds 3 Baths | $167,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,999 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Look at all the space this well-maintained, custom-built, one-owner home has to offer. The main floor features 3 bed/2 baths, kitchen, large living room, log fireplace, large laundry room, and waterproof flooring. Plus a full basement apartment with kitchenette, living room, storm room, bedroom, full bath. Call and schedule your showing, today.

