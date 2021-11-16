Littlefork-curious? These homes are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Littlefork, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Littlefork will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

5859 County Road 8, Littlefork, 56653

5 Beds 3 Baths | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,473 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Introducing: Rivers Edge Retreat. This country home is an artistic masterpiece. Vaulted ceilings are accented with locally sourced white cedar beams. The chef's quality kitchen offers perfect entertaining space. French doors will lead you to the fully screened porch where you can be close to nature and gather year round. Travel up the staircase where the round room is overlooked by the balcony bedroom. The art studio offers inspiration and creative space. The 112 acre property contains nearly 2,000 feet of river frontage, a river-side fishing cabin, pole building, groomed trails and a cottonwood plantation, all bordering 600 acres of State Wildlife Management Area. Outdoor activities include kayaking, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, ATV trail riding, skiing and more. After a day of adventure, relax next to one of the fireplaces with family and friends.

505 Mcpherson St., Littlefork, 56653

3 Beds 3 Baths | $46,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Spacious 3+ bedroom home located on a corner lot of Littlefork! So much space to do many upgrades and make it your own. Large 3 stall garage and an extra one stall garage for plenty of toys and projects and a large yards as well The possibilities are endless!

300 Main Street, Littlefork, 56653

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,015 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Wonderful opportunity to live where you work! Major improvements to the building include new metal roof, new windows, and new commercial grade metal siding. Interior renovations include a beautifully finished 2025 sq. ft. 3 BR/2BTH living unit, PLUS a lovely 1825 sq. ft. 3 BR/2BTH “mother-in-law” apartment. A third area on the main floor has 1BR with the remaining area roughed in and ready to be finished. The second story is a “blank slate” with tons of potential. The tuck under garage is a massive space for parking, storage, and workshop area. The adjoining lot next door has been nicely landscaped and fenced. Bring your ideas and be prepared to be “wowed” by all this property has to offer.

