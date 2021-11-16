House hunt Ionia: See what’s on the market now

(Ionia, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ionia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4717 Ostrum Road, Belding, 48809 4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1930

farmhouse with 16 acresThe value is in the land.

For open house information, contact Lisa M Coe, Five Star Real Estate (Ionia) at 616-527-2425

Sydney St, Muir, 48860 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,735 Square Feet | Built in None

Allen Edwin Homes invites you to experience our newest addition to the Elements Collection.. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features over 2,700 sq. ft. of living space and seamlessly blends space with style in perfect harmony. The large two story foyer flows directly into a great multi-functional room that can used as a den or study. Right around the corner is a main floor powder room which is an ideal placement for guest use. Prepare to be impressed when entering the expansive great room and large dining area which is open to a well equipped kitchen featuring lots of prep space at the center island and tons of cabinetry. There is plenty storage space in both the designated kitchen pantry and separate mud room with optional built in benches, plus a walk in utility closet. The second floor features 4 spacious bedrooms, each with its own walk in closet! A full bath and spacious laundry room are also included on this level. The master suite boasts a large walk in closet along with a private bath. For additional space in the basement, choose the option to add a rec room, additional bedroom and full bath.

For open house information, contact Mike McGivney Allen Edwin Homes

10022 S Brown Road, Fenwick, 48834 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Welcome home to this well built 3 bedroom, 2 full bath very well maintained home on three acres. The home has an open floor plan. The kitchen features an island with eating area and a deck off the dining area. A slider leads to the covered front patio from the living room. Main floor master suite. The upper floor has two bedrooms and a full bath. Full basement, Detached 2-stall garage, with an additional detached garage. A hardwired, automatic whole-home generator supplies electric in the eventof a power outage. Just a short drive to Greenville makes this an ideal location. Call today for a private showing.

For open house information, contact Steven A Pettit, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

Iron Horse Drive, Belding, 48809 4 Beds 3 Baths | $305,550 | Single Family Residence | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in None

With over 2,000 square feet of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath floorplan is sure to please!. The home features a large great room along with a well-designed kitchen layout with an optional center island plus a spacious dining nook. The large mud room is a multi-functional space, tucked away from the main living space, and includes a walk in laundry room as well as a powder room. The second floor includes 3 large bedrooms, one of which includes a walk in closet, and a full bath that can accommodate up to a 72 inch vanity. The master bedroom is very spacious and includes an abundant walk in closet and a private bath.

For open house information, contact Mike McGivney Allen Edwin Homes