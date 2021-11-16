Check out these homes for sale in Newberry now

(Newberry, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newberry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

9453 Sc Hwy 34 Highway, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,784 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This home is located on acreage close to I-26 in Newberry. There is a storage shed/building on property. The home is brick with the opportunity for a homestead. It is also zoned for award winning Mid Carolina Schools. Carpet currently covers some of the hardwood floors. There is also adjoining acreage that is also available.

For open house information, contact Buddy Livingston, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713

2639 Preston, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Quant 3 bedroom home located in the center of Newberry. All brick, fireplace with a large backyard for the fur babies. Close to downtown and the shopping plazas. Refrigerator and desk does not convey. Home was relocated to lot. Effective year built is unknown. Nice storage building out back.

For open house information, contact David Frady, Douglas & Cannon Real Est LLC at 803-945-0301

1784 Bush River Road, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Looking for Country Living? This is it! Recently remodeled all brick ranch home on 7 acres. Great for horses and livestock. Beautiful pastures and fields. This is a true must-see with gleaming hardwood floors, all storm windows, roof, hot water heater, countertops, bathrooms, sinks, lighting all replaced within the last couple of months. Roof is architectural shingles, well with new piping replaced in 2020. HVAC replaced in 2017. Too many features to list! Call today for more details!!

For open house information, contact L Belle Piccolo, Home Advantage Realty at 803-599-8400

4692 Bethel Church Road, Prosperity, 29127 4 Beds 5 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,800 Square Feet | Built in 2004

You will not believe the mountain-like setting right here in Prosperity! This all brick home sits on the hillside looking back at Little Mountain, you'll think you are in the NC mountains. A 1/2 mile long paved driveway leads to ultimate privacy, sit on the porch overlooking the pool or enjoy fishing in the pond with no neighbors in sight, doesn't get much better than this. The home features oversized rooms throughout, kitchen w/eat-in area & living areas overlooking the pool, Master Suite on the main level w/double vanities, walk-in closet, sitting area, separate shower & tub. There is a separate Sunroom w/a half bath, office area on the main floor, & a huge FROG. This property is perfect for those seeking peace & quiet, along with the outdoor fun of fishing & hunting. Property is offered w/20 acres, additional acreage is available.

For open house information, contact Jeff Twitty, Twitty Realty at 803-513-8123