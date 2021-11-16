Top homes for sale in Mineral Wells

(Mineral Wells, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mineral Wells will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1080 Pioneer Crossing Way, Weatherford, 76088 4 Beds 3 Baths | $513,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful custom build in the desired Peaster ISD! 4 Bedroom 3 baths with a two-car garage. Large master suite with dual sinks, frameless glass wetroom for the luxurious feel! Perfect for entertaining friends or family in the spacious open concept or outdoors with the large covered patio. Kitchen has beautiful paint and stain-grade cabinets complimented with a large island. The 2 acre property has breathtaking views as it is positioned in the back of the subdivision for additional privacy. This provides plenty of room for a pool or shop. Expected completion Feb. 2022. Renderings are not final and interior or exterior finishes can be modified by the builder.

For open house information, contact Jase Bowling, Fathom Realty, LLC at 888-455-6040

4100 Sartain Street, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1940

A must see! Beautiful 2.840 acres located out of the city limits no restrictions. A great opportunity to build your home in the country with the convenience of shopping and schools near by. Property has electric, gas, transferable Co-op water. Bring your pets and livestock, its fenced with a barn, well water, mature Pecan trees, fertile ground for gardening and grazing. Current home is a fixer upper with lots of potential.

For open house information, contact Jackie Gonce, Marr Realty at 940-325-0014

700 Ne 39Th Avenue, Mineral Wells, 76067 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,817 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Better hurry, this won't last long! BEAUTIFUL home, pride of ownership abounds, FOUR bedroom, great neighborhood, close to town and easy 15 minute drive to Weatherford. This home features a large lot, 10-12 ft ceilings throughout, custom cabinetry and granite countertops in kitchen, large master bedroom, bathroom and huge closet... tons of extras! Enjoy time outdoors with a 14ft x 30ft patio plumbed for an outdoor kitchen, custom privacy fence and plenty of room for parking! Must see in person to appreciate the quality of this home.

For open house information, contact Jenna Sims, PREMIER PROPERTIES at 940-325-9555

1803 Se 12Th Street, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,762 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home is in a great location. This property is situated on one of the best streets in town and within walking distance to several local schools. The home has 2 large living areas and a dining room. It has a very large backyard with a couple of out buildings. There is so much you can do with all the extra space from the garage conversion. The possibilities are endless. Sold AS IS. All information to be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Amy O'Bannon, CLARK REAL ESTATE GROUP at 817-458-0402