House-hunt Sikeston: What’s on the market

(SIKESTON, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Sikeston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Sikeston-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1007 Willow Ln, Sikeston, 63801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $147,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,018 Square Feet | Built in 2001

If you are looking for space this home has a lot of it! On the main level you will find the living room, kitchen and dining space. The upper level has a full bathroom and 3 bedrooms. The lower level of the home has a large bedroom that could be used as an additional master bedroom, full bathroom and family room with fireplace. The fireplace has an electric insert but could be removed to make wood burning. Garage has additional storage or sun room on back. Come check this one out before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Chelsea Dillick, EXP Realty, LLC at 224-176-1

700 Courtney Ave, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Solid brick home, 3 bed, 2 full bathrooms, full unfinished basement. This home comes fully loaded with all kitchen appliances included and 2 washer and dryer sets, one set on main floor and one set in the basement. Windows, HVAC unit, appliances, water heater, and wiring was all replaced 2015. The home is well maintained, updated, and spacious! Carport with storage room and one side of yard fully fenced and another with partial fencing, great for kids and pets. Corner lot on the same street as Lee Hunter elementary (the former Matthews elementary) and Sikeston High school. Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact None, eXp Realty at 573-380-5905

805 William Street, Sikeston, 63801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $92,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Completely renovated home on quiet street. This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch includes: ALL NEW windows, siding, roof, HVAC, flooring, added 1/2 bath. Kitchen appliances include: electric range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Large fenced backyard, large laundry which could double as an office or large pantry area.

For open house information, contact Jeff Martin, Realty Executives Edge at 335-811-1

209 College St., Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,154 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Charming, 1.5 story home located on a quiet street in Sikeston's north end historic district. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 remodeled bathrooms, original hardwood flooring throughout, plenty of natural lighting, and fantastic character. The master bathroom is located on the main level, with 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. The unfinished basement serves many purposes and provides extra storage as well.

For open house information, contact Lauren DeWitt, SMG Realty at 573-472-4800