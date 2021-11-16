Check out these Belle Glade homes on the market

(Belle Glade, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belle Glade will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3127 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee, 33476 5 Beds 4 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in 1979

ONE PARCEL - TWO SINGLE FAMILY HOMES!BACK HOUSE is a 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home built in 1979 with over 4404 sq ft. Home needs lots of TLC but has great potential with a grand entrance and beautiful stairway leading upstairs. Tennis court and fenced yard. FRONT HOUSE is currently a 4 bedroom 1 bath with a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in back of house. Can easily be converted to 4 bed 2 bath with family room and den. Just divided by double doors. Both Homes sit on 2 acres of land and totals over 6566 sq ft total. One Parcel. Front house is move in ready.

825 Sw Avenue C Place, Belle Glade, 33430 8 Beds 4 Baths | $255,000 | Quadruplex | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great opportunity quadplex fully rented. All units are 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, approximately 624 sqft. under air.

