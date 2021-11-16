Check out these Fairfield homes on the market

(Fairfield, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1070 N Lake Road, Fairfield, 27826 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Looking for peace and tranquility? This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath log cabin situated onthe shores of beautiful Lake Mattamuskeet is just what you are looking for! Custom hardwoodfloors, built-ins, tongue and groove walls and ceilings, and large windows letting in warm naturallight and allowing picturesque views of the water and sky. Cozy up to the dual sided gas logfireplace during these chilly winter nights. Kayak the lake enjoying all the natural scenery,cypress trees, marsh, and migratory birds that find their way back to Mattamuskeet NationalWildlife Refuge every year. Every Winter this area is a slice of heaven as the Tundra Swan,Snow geese, and other waterfowl make the lake their home! The garden and fruit trees bring inplenty of fruits and vegetables to enjoy. Two screened porches await, relax and take in all thewonderful sights and sounds of nature. Recent updates include new Anderson windows in 2018and a new pier in 2016. The home has an encapsulated crawl space with a dehumidifier, and atermite contract through Terminix. This rustic cabin is perfect for the outdoor enthusiast. Closeto the Swanquarter ferry to Ocracoke and the Outer Banks. Hyde County, NC is known forexcellent hunting, fishing, and boating. Don't let this one slip by!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Schaffer, Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers at 252-975-8010

33159 Us 264, Engelhard, 27824 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Cute and cozy solid brick ranch home just waiting for a new family to callhome sweet home! Original hardwood floors in bedrooms and hiddenunder the carpet in the living room and hallway. Enjoy your coffee in thefour season porch off the covered carport. Spacious utility / laundry roomwith a sink and plenty of extra room for storage and or a pantry. 3bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The crawl space and attic were sealed to makethe home more energy efficient 8-10 years ago. New thermostat installedthis year. With a little TLC this home could be restored to its original charm.Relaxed, country living on about 1/2 acre, but close to town. Mature pecantrees and a storage shed is in the backyard. No city taxes and NOT in theflood zone! Convenient to restaurants and just down the street from theEngelhard Medical Center. A great starter home, retirement home, or theperfect getaway for a hunter or fisher who enjoys all the outdoor sportsHyde County has to offer!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Schaffer, Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers at 252-975-8010

644 Juniper Bay Road, Swanquarter, 27885 3 Beds 2 Baths | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This property could be for an investment or primary residence. It sits in the rural community in Hyde County.

For open house information, contact Simone Gardner, Simone Gardner Real Estate Group at 252-217-8487

130 Goshen Road, Engelhard, 27824 5 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This beautiful home has been completely renovated with meticulous attention to every detail. Built in the early 1900's, the home features gorgeous hardwoods, 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a kitchen and sitting room with a wood burning fireplace, and over 2 acres of land to spread out. The gorgeous porch makes for a great space to sit and enjoy cup of coffee or entertaining friend. 2 bedrooms have bathrooms attached, allowing you to have two masters, one upstairs and one downstairs. His home has the potential for a Bed & Breakfast, primary home or hunting lodge. Call today to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact John Perez, Mossy Oak Properties at 252-480-5263