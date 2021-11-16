Cleveland-curious? These homes are on the market

(Cleveland, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cleveland. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

375 Buckwood Trail, Cornelia, 30531 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Cabin | 2,007 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A Retreat for All Seasons!! 3 BR, 2 1/2 BA getaway on 1.6 acres in Northeast Georgia with Chattahoochee Community River Access!!! Located just 1 and 1/2 hours away from Atlanta, moments away from Alpine Helen and just a step away from all the natural beauty of the area! Recently expanded in 2019 to include larger master suite on the main with natural tongue and groove interior, huge walk in master closet, updated master bath with step-in tile shower, dual granite vanities with updated fixtures and easy care tile floors. Expansion also included attached carport and convenient workshop! Other features include hardwood and luxury vinyl flooring, spacious laundry room with 1/2 bath, brick fireplace, sunny breakfast/dining room overlooking natural woodsy background, covered deck and more!

2500 Toll Gate, Cleveland, 30528 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1850

The house was built in 1850 out of heart pine and lots of river rock. The 6.28 acres back up to the national forest and has it's own little waterfall. The house needs a lot of work but you can't build this close to the creeks anymore. The unique use of river rock adds to the nostalgic walk ways, walls and fireplace. Kellum Valley is known for mountains, wild life, and national forest. Within minutes you can be in Helen, Cleveland and Dahlonega Ga. It's hard to fine properties built in the 1800's and have this kind of setting. This property is perfect for the person that loves to hunt or just get away from it all.

4 Magnificent Way, Cleveland, 30528 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 417 Square Feet | Built in 2001

PARKMODEL WITH A LARGE ADDITION which includes LIVINGROOM 2nd bedroom and bath, IT HAS 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS AND A LAUNDRY AREA ALL UNDER ROOF NICE VACATION HOME IN A 5 STAR RESORT

Lot 12 Haybrook Drive, Cleveland, 30528 3 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION RANCH HOME ON FULL BASEMENT IN A BRAND NEW SUBDIVISION! THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH HOME FEATURES A SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, ENTRANCE FOYER, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE VANITIES AND SEP. TUB/SHOWER. TREY & VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE, 2 CAR GARAGE. SITS ON 1 ACRE LOT WITH A BACK DECK AND FRONT PORCH. Photos are stock photos of same floorplan of other homes built in the subdivision. Finishes and options may vary. Pictures are stock photos of a home w/ the same floor plan. Some features may vary. At permit stage. Expected Completion 6 months from start date. Refrigerator not included.

