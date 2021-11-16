ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Homes for sale in Hannibal: New listings

(HANNIBAL, MO) Looking for a house in Hannibal? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Hannibal area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LEUA_0cyQS3Mt00

310 Buchanon, Hannibal, 63401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 742 Square Feet | Built in 1882

Just starting out, or looking to add property to your investment portfolio? Take a look at this 2 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow with vinyl siding and roof approximately 3 years old. Furnace was updated in 2006 and the Central Air in 2019. Main level laundry off the back porch and partial basement great for storage. Detached shed is a plus. Call today!

For open house information, contact Sheri Neisen, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ncx63_0cyQS3Mt00

58613 Ridgeview Estates Drive, Hannibal, 63401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Do you want to live right outside of town but still in the Hannibal School District? This is the perfect house. You will enjoy the split bedroom setup as well as the kitchen & dining room combination. There is a wonderful sunroom on the back of the house that overlooks the large backyard & Mills Creek. The yard is suitable for play equipment, gardening, fire pit and much, much more. All three bedrooms have ample space and storage. The large living room is very open and inviting. Many cabinets and a pantry make the kitchen a dream in which to prepare meals. Make this your new home!

For open house information, contact Beth Knight, Century 21 Broughton Team at 221-803-0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dldtb_0cyQS3Mt00

209 Mcqua Estates Loop, New London, 63459

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Submit Highest and Best offers by 4:00 Friday, October 22! Comfortable, convenient, main level living in a small community is ready for you! This nice two bedroom, one bath home features an oversized garage, a level lot, and low maintenance exterior. Updates include a newer roof and many vinyl replacement windows. Call soon to make yourself at home!

For open house information, contact Jill Best, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXLjl_0cyQS3Mt00

3520 Hwy Mm, Hannibal, 63401

3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,082 Square Feet | Built in 1945

***Back on market at no fault to sellers!!*** charming home in a great location! This home is perfect for those starting out or for an investment property. This home has been recently remodeled and has so many appealing features including: new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, new doors, new paint, and an updated bathroom. The large open living room/dining room and brick wall in kitchen are a must see! Call today to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Kassondra Terrill, Ravenscraft Realty at 573-221-0555

ABOUT

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

