House hunt Springdale: See what’s on the market now

(Springdale, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Springdale. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

52046 Eagle View, Ford, 99013 6 Beds 3 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,304 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Get away from it all to this gorgeous riverfront property! Perfect seasonal or year-round retreat with 590' of Spokane River frontage just below the Long Lake Dam. Spacious daylight rancher sits on 3.21 acres with irrigated fruit orchard, hay pasture and fenced area for animals. Living room features wood fireplace with built-in shelves, slider from the dining area leads you to the Trex deck where you can relax and enjoy an incredible river view! Primary bedroom also has that river view, as well as an ensuite 3/4 bath with newer vanity, shower & toilet. Daylight lower level has a slider to the backyard, more stunning river views and lots of great storage. 2010 roof, 2 car garage plus storage shed and so much more! Enjoy abundant wildlife including birds chirping, fish jumping, quail, turkey, deer and others! Dish Network via Century Link and Viasat are internet providers in the area.

5161 Gennett, Springdale, 99173 3 Beds 3 Baths | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Looking for peace and quiet? Look no further! This beautiful 40 acre home offers everything you need and more! Home has 3 bedrooms with a possible 4th and 3 bathrooms. All kitchen appliances stay. Basement offers great space for entertaining along with a wood burning stove. The possibilities are endless with this property. Bring your animals or your toys or both! 30x40 shop is insulated with concrete floor. The barn offers 2 stalls and a tact room. For the green thumb you can enjoy the green house and mature trees( 3 large apple and one plum) There are 4 wells on the property and 2 septic's. Down by the hayloft there is a well and a septic ready for another home or in-law suite or just bring the camper and take advantage of the RV hook up with water. This property is a must see!

4087 Hesseltine, Valley, 99181 3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Lots of light in this private move in ready home! Enjoy sitting on the expansive deck watching the wildlife after your morning swim in your own spa. 25 minutes to shopping, dining and the casino. Fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and outdoor recreation is all within minutes drive! Beautifully handcrafted wood countertops complement the open spacious kitchen. Home has new flooring just installed and freshly painted inside and out. This is an entertainers floor plan with space for everyone! Call your agent for a showing before this one is gone!

33234 Kaylin Nw, Valley, 99181 4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2014

TURN KEY! Move right into this Beautifully remodeled/upgraded Waitts lake Property is Contractor owned and Brand new from the studs out. Main floor living includes zero level entry, New vinyl flooring, New carpet, Main floor utilities and master with large ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. Additional full bath and two bedrooms also on the main floor, as well as open kitchen with Brand new cabinets, SS appliance package and quartz counter tops. Lovely peekaboo lake views from the living room, with slider out to the deck. Lower level adds unfinished second family room and den/office space which could double as a fourth bedroom. Optional membership for community lake/beach access available. Call for additional list of upgrades and to schedule a showing.

