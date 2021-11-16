House hunt Clarksdale: See what’s on the market now

(Clarksdale, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarksdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

510 Lincoln Place, Clarksdale, 38614 3 Beds 1 Bath | $24,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Property being sold As-Is, cash only, perfect rehab home for an investor or handyman. Property sale includes corner lot at 504 Lincoln Pl,Clarksdale, MS 38614

For open house information, contact William E Johnson, Realty Solution at 866-663-3995

10763 Bellview Road, Clarksdale, 38614 4 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,178 Square Feet | Built in 2009

a nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home on 2 acres. Property is Owned by US Dept. of HUD; case# 281-362752; IE (insured with escrow) subject to appraisal, Seller makes no representations or warranties as to the property condition. HUD homes are sold ''as is'' Pre-1978 Properties to include LBP Notices, Equal Housing Opportunity, Seller may contribute up to 3% for buyer closing cost upon buyer request

For open house information, contact Chad Engelke, Sr., United Real Estate Mid-south at 662-470-6058