Take a look at these homes on the market in Defuniak Springs

(Defuniak Springs, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Defuniak Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

Lot 26 E Dogwood Avenue, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,285 | Single Family Residence | 1,381 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This new construction home is one of a kind! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home and will feature vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. The master bedroom will have trey ceilings while one of the guest bedrooms will have a vaulted ceiling. The electric fireplace in the living room with give the perfect sense of coziness in the winter months. The kitchen will feature a breakfast bar and granite countertops. There is a two car garage with a storage room. This home will also feature brick on all four sides of the home.

For open house information, contact Kialea B Madden, Southern Choice Properties Llc at 850-951-4828

580 N Co Hwy 285, Defuniak Springs, 32433 6 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,495 Square Feet | Built in 1962

LOOKING FOR A GREAT HOME IN NORTH END OF THE COUNTY THIS PROPERTY SITS ON 2 ACRES IN THE PAXTON SCHOOL DISTRICT. PROPERTY OFFERS 6 BEDROOMS, 1 LARGE ENOUGH TO MAKE INTO A MOTHER IN LAW SUITE OR FOR A GUEST SUITE. SELLERS HAVE MADE TONS OF UPRGRADES, NEW CARPET GOING IN 2 BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH BAR OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM. THE MASTER SUITE IS HUGE AND OFFERS A GREAT LAUNDRY OFF OF IT ALONG WITH A ENTRY TO EXTERIOR DECK. THE HOME HAS 1 ACRE FENCED FOR LIVESTOCK, TONS OF FLOWERING SHRUBS AND BUSHES, AS WELL AS THE FIRST FRONT ACRE FENCED AS WELL. GREAT AMOUNT OF SQUARE FOOTAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ROAM!

For open house information, contact Christa V Merrifield, Merrifield & Pilcher Realty at 850-892-9650

944 Juniper Lake Drive, Defuniak Springs, 32433 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Mobile Home | 728 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Maximize all Juniper Lake has to offer in this darling Florida cottage in DeFuniak Springs. Sit back and relax on the spacious wrap around screen porches while gazing across the lake. Large oversized lot directly on the lake with new bulkhead. When you tire of fishing and canoeing, it is a 32 miles drive to the sugar sand beaches of South Walton.

For open house information, contact Tiffani L Salinas, SRE at 850-267-8100

189 E Raphael Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Newly remodeled home in Oakwood lakes.New flooring,roof,hardi siding and much more. Come take a look.

For open house information, contact Steve C Brown, Southern Choice Properties Llc at 850-951-4828