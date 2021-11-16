Forrest City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Forrest City, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Forrest City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

815/817 N Washington St, Forrest City, 72335 1 Bed 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in None

Equipped nail, hair and tanning salon located on a high traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR! Additional living space attached to the rear of the salon. Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to check any zoning regulations or requirements.

114 Church, Forrest City, 72335 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 2 bedroom and one bathroom is great for a first-time home buyer. Replaced roof in 2017, new hot water heater in 2018, new flooring, new cabinets, new kitchen countertop, and new paint. Come and make this your home. Your monthly payment would be lower than rent. Call today and schedule your appointment to view. HOME SOLD "AS-IS, WHERE-IS".

