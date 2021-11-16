ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

These houses are for sale in Ville Platte

Ville Platte News Beat
 6 days ago

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Take a look at these Ville Platte listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhX6G_0cyQRobs00

3041 Jefferson Street, Pine Prairie, 70576

2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Home situated on a dead-end street. Home is currently a 2 bedroom but could easily be a 3 bedroom. Features wood laminate in den/kitchen with wood floors throughout the rest of the house. Metal roof on nice private corner lot 17 miles to Ville Platte Wal Mart, 26 miles to Eunice, and 17-20 miles to Oakdale. Lots of built-in storage and closets.

For open house information, contact Bertina Dore', Guidry & Co. Real Estate, Inc. at 337-288-7624

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21006820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tCBR_0cyQRobs00

818 L'Anse De Cavailer Road, Ville Platte, 70586

3 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2015

RARE FIND!!! This custom home is nestled in nearly 30 Acres of beautiful farmland. This beautiful home boasts 2600 sqft equipped with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Who wouldn't want a Master Suite that has a his-and-hers bathroom setup? Relax on the back-porch or get some work done in your workshop. Horses, Cows, Chickens, or kickback space! The possibilities are truly endless. Schedule your showing today! Additional land available!

For open house information, contact Devin Bellard, NextHome Cutting Edge Realty at 337-484-1184

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-181660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PNsi_0cyQRobs00

163 Robert Avenue, Ville Platte, 70586

4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,181 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautiful home in a nice quiet area. This home is located only 16 minutes from Chicot State Park and Ville Platte Country Club. Beautiful trees establish a scenery for this two story, 4 bedroom home with office and much more. Vaulted ceilings create a comfortable environment and outdoor area is perfect for barbeques and large or small gatherings. Extended back yard leaves plenty of room for a relaxing weekend.

For open house information, contact Jeff Deville, Dream Home Realty, LLC at 337-385-1187

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21007398)

