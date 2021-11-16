Take a look at these homes on the De Soto market now

(De Soto, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in De Soto will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

0 Prescott @ Providence, Herculaneum, 63028 4 Beds 3 Baths | $280,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,487 Square Feet | Built in None

TO BE BUILT - 4 bed / 2.5 bath 2 Story home. Many models to choose from. Hurry to choose your lot. Lots of quality standard features & many options to choose from. Price shown is base price. Photo is similar home & may show optional features. Enjoy subdivision swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and playground. Sales office open Wed-Sun 12-4, also by appt.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Overberg, RE/MAX Best Choice at 636-931-7272

10455 Pat Daly Road, Cadet, 63630 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This adorable & beautiful setting could be yours. 3 BD, 2-Full Bath, vaulted ceilings. The grounds are meticulous with new sidewalks, well-maintained landscaping and décor, large flagpole in center with lots of open ground. Seller purchased add’l lot in front and behind home last year to increase lot to 2.05 acres. The master suite takes up one end of house separated from other bedrooms with vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, ceiling fan. Master bath has large garden tub, shower, separate double sinks. 2 more large bedrooms each w/large closets, separate dining room. The kitchen has new range & fridge in 2020, tons of counter space and storage with main floor laundry and back deck off kitchen. Living room has large fireplace that is woodburing. Right now there is an electric insert that can be removed is so desired. Washer, dryer, range and fridge stay. This is a steal at this price. Seller does not know of anything needing repaired or replaced, however it is being sold as is.

For open house information, contact Donna Flamm, Real Living Gateway Real Est. at 293-933-9

1971 Masters Drive, Festus, 63028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $317,828 | Single Family Residence | 3,284 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come visit this display home, (home is not forsale but we often have other specs available). Open Wed through Sunday noon till 4 pm. To see the breakdown on all options in this home request the list from your agent which they will find online with the listing or visit the display.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Overberg, RE/MAX Best Choice at 636-931-7272

202 Church Street, Hematite, 63028 2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Seller has begun demolition. This home could be so cute! Great investment property in the heart of Hematite.

For open house information, contact Charlene Robinson, Image Realty at 677-670-1