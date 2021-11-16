Deming-curious? These homes are on the market

(Deming, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Deming will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1417 Roswell Street, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,109 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Charming 3BR/2BA home with tons of updates, and located across the street from the new Western NM Deming Campus! The kitchen boasts tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and casual dining area. The spacious Primary suite features an ensuite bath with double sinks and a huge walk-in closet. The backyard is a truly special place where you can unwind after a long day beneath the covered patio with relaxing sounds of the bubbling koi pond. Additional backyard features include: a storage shed, and RV parking with rear alley access. This lovely property is a rare find, call today to schedule your showing!

2401 Fairway Drive, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,476 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This Deming, 55+ community is a great place to retire. This custom built home has the largest lot in the Country Club Estates, spread out on a large corner w/tall pine trees that provide a sound barrier & block the wind. With the spacious courtyard & the magnificent backyard, there is as much outdoor living space as there is indoor. The 25 x 19 great room w/kiva gaslog fireplace & tile floors is magnificent in proportion. Plenty of dining room for holiday meals. Kitchen boasts granite counters, island, large pantry, refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher, microwave, electric cooktop & trash compactor. Master suite includes walkin closet, built-in jewelry box & bamboo floors. Separate vanities, jetted tub & walkin shower in ensuite. Other features: Tile floors throughout, 2 HVAC units, instant hot water, central vac, alarm, bathroom grab bars, wide doorways & pathways. Enjoy the extravagant backyard w/lots of mature foliage & relaxing hot tub. 3 car garage w/1,040sf & built-in cabinets. HOA w/fun activities.

14500 Sw Lucca Rd, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,910 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property. Located southwest of Deming approximately 14+- miles from town. Manufactured double wide that is classed as real property. Built in1986, this home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1568 sq ft and has been painted inside and out, lots of new in this property from the metal roof, to new appliances, new flooring, new water heater, furnace, light fixtures. Huge living room with a wood fireplace. New septic system. 2 lots in Copa de Oro, making 20 acres total for a nice horse property. Detached 1 car garage plus storage unit.

