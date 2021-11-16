ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Check out these houses for sale in Buffalo

Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 6 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) Looking for a house in Buffalo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Buffalo listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYh8b_0cyQRT1V00

10054 County Road 17 Se, Delano, 55328

4 Beds 4 Baths | $998,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,515 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Privacy! 40 acres, all brick custom built 4 bedroom, 4 bath stately two-story home features a kitchen with large center island, stainless steel appliances including double-oven & subzero refrigerator, granite tops & tile backsplash. Separate dining room with travertine tile, sun room with cedar vaulted ceiling, 2-story foyer with open stairway, 4 bedrooms up with private master suite, custom office, two brick wood burning fireplaces, sauna room, hardwood & tile floors, crown molding, security system, main floor laundry with built-ins, large maintenance free deck, heated & insulated garage, tree-lined asphalt/concrete drive, paver firepit, & more. Fantastic 42x75 insulated outbuilding with cement floors, water heater & softener, 3/4 bath, floor drain & 11' walls & doors.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Vanderlinde, RE/MAX Edge at 763-972-5100

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6112678)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31SB0e_0cyQRT1V00

11533 8Th Street Ne, Hanover, 55341

3 Beds 2 Baths | $405,923 | Single Family Residence | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Afton plan with luxury master suite option and master bedroom size increase. Bedrooms, and laundry all on the main level. This rambler includes upgraded white cabinets, crown molding, quartz kitchen island countertop, flooring, carpet, and SS appliances. Soaking tub and separate shower for master bath, vaulted master bedroom with ceiling fan. Lower Level can be finished to include bedroom #4, spacious family rooms and a 3rd bathroom. Welcome to Hanover's Newest Community, Rivers Edge of Hanover. Conveniently located in the downtown area of Hanover, walking distance to the River Inn, Big Boar BBQ, and two parks on each side of the community. Pictures taken from a similar model. Finishes may differ. Property under construction to be completed December 2021/January 2022!

For open house information, contact Josh Pomerleau, JP Willman Realty Twin Cities at 763-225-1300

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6013450)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nB6JK_0cyQRT1V00

5381 Kalland Avenue Ne, Albertville, 55301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,807 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This terrific Albertville home has the open floor plan that’s all the rage these days! The main level has recently been remodeled to create a spacious feel- you can see from corner to corner! A massive island has been added to the kitchen and creates oodles of easily-accessed storage. New countertops have also been added throughout the kitchen. The lower-level bathroom has been freshened up with new flooring and the fireplace has a blower to keep you toasty warm during upcoming snowfalls. The large backyard was used for growing vegetables so it’s ready for planting- or just plant some grass and enjoy a flat, enclosed space. There is a full privacy fence and both sides have double gates for lawn mower access. Terrific school district to-boot!

For open house information, contact Jeff Geisinger, Luke Team Real Estate at 763-463-9490

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6119758)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyxTf_0cyQRT1V00

9730 Kadler Avenue Ne, Otsego, 55362

4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This two-story home backs up to The Vintage Golf Course, sits on an acre lot, boasts 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, tons of natural light, 3 bedrooms on the upper level, and much more. The walk-out basement is unfinished and has the ability to add a lot more square footage, has a full bath rough in, and beautiful concrete patio overlooking the golf course. The furnace and AC have been replaced and the garage is insulated and heated. This is a must see and walking distance to Lily Pond Park and the new boat launch on the Mississippi River.

For open house information, contact Blake Alguire, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6123523)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Hanover, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Albertville, MN
City
Afton, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Buffalo, MN
Business
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Open House#Fireplaces#Stairway#Newest Community
Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
80
Followers
515
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy