Check out these houses for sale in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, MN) Looking for a house in Buffalo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Buffalo listings:

10054 County Road 17 Se, Delano, 55328 4 Beds 4 Baths | $998,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,515 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Privacy! 40 acres, all brick custom built 4 bedroom, 4 bath stately two-story home features a kitchen with large center island, stainless steel appliances including double-oven & subzero refrigerator, granite tops & tile backsplash. Separate dining room with travertine tile, sun room with cedar vaulted ceiling, 2-story foyer with open stairway, 4 bedrooms up with private master suite, custom office, two brick wood burning fireplaces, sauna room, hardwood & tile floors, crown molding, security system, main floor laundry with built-ins, large maintenance free deck, heated & insulated garage, tree-lined asphalt/concrete drive, paver firepit, & more. Fantastic 42x75 insulated outbuilding with cement floors, water heater & softener, 3/4 bath, floor drain & 11' walls & doors.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Vanderlinde, RE/MAX Edge at 763-972-5100

11533 8Th Street Ne, Hanover, 55341 3 Beds 2 Baths | $405,923 | Single Family Residence | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Afton plan with luxury master suite option and master bedroom size increase. Bedrooms, and laundry all on the main level. This rambler includes upgraded white cabinets, crown molding, quartz kitchen island countertop, flooring, carpet, and SS appliances. Soaking tub and separate shower for master bath, vaulted master bedroom with ceiling fan. Lower Level can be finished to include bedroom #4, spacious family rooms and a 3rd bathroom. Welcome to Hanover's Newest Community, Rivers Edge of Hanover. Conveniently located in the downtown area of Hanover, walking distance to the River Inn, Big Boar BBQ, and two parks on each side of the community. Pictures taken from a similar model. Finishes may differ. Property under construction to be completed December 2021/January 2022!

For open house information, contact Josh Pomerleau, JP Willman Realty Twin Cities at 763-225-1300

5381 Kalland Avenue Ne, Albertville, 55301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,807 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This terrific Albertville home has the open floor plan that’s all the rage these days! The main level has recently been remodeled to create a spacious feel- you can see from corner to corner! A massive island has been added to the kitchen and creates oodles of easily-accessed storage. New countertops have also been added throughout the kitchen. The lower-level bathroom has been freshened up with new flooring and the fireplace has a blower to keep you toasty warm during upcoming snowfalls. The large backyard was used for growing vegetables so it’s ready for planting- or just plant some grass and enjoy a flat, enclosed space. There is a full privacy fence and both sides have double gates for lawn mower access. Terrific school district to-boot!

For open house information, contact Jeff Geisinger, Luke Team Real Estate at 763-463-9490

9730 Kadler Avenue Ne, Otsego, 55362 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This two-story home backs up to The Vintage Golf Course, sits on an acre lot, boasts 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, tons of natural light, 3 bedrooms on the upper level, and much more. The walk-out basement is unfinished and has the ability to add a lot more square footage, has a full bath rough in, and beautiful concrete patio overlooking the golf course. The furnace and AC have been replaced and the garage is insulated and heated. This is a must see and walking distance to Lily Pond Park and the new boat launch on the Mississippi River.

For open house information, contact Blake Alguire, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303