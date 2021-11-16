Take a look at these homes on the market in Mt Sterling

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Mt Sterling, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mt Sterling than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUTCg_0cyQRPUb00

204 Boone Avenue, Winchester, 40391

4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,304 Square Feet | Built in 1910

BRING OFFER!!! Charm meets convince!! This home is over 3000 sqft home sitting on a huge lot on the historic Boone Avenue. The exterior features include a large covered front and back porch with a mature garden in the rear of the home. Inside, you will find a welcoming foyer with fireplaces throughout this home. The original hardwood floors have been restored and updated kitchen. Up the staircase you will find 4 large bedrooms, tall ceilings and plenty of storage space. In addition to the main living areas there is an unfinished basement and large attic. Let's make this your new home!

For open house information, contact Raegan Oaks, Thwaites Realtors LLC at 859-987-9119

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20112194)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MuK8_0cyQRPUb00

213 Ashton Oak Way, Winchester, 40391

3 Beds 2 Baths | $437,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Proposed construction for a stunning three bed two bath ranch in Royal Oak Estates. This farmhouse design features tons of upgrades including granite countertops, tiled master shower, LVP flooring, front and rear porches and so much more. Don't miss your chance to make this home yours.

For open house information, contact McKay Moore, LRC Lexington's Real Estate Co at 859-255-6706

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20116315)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwOnH_0cyQRPUb00

336 Carolina Avenue, Winchester, 40391

4 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,671 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Just off US 60 in the downtown area of Winchester, this home has easy access to the I64 and Lexington. The tri-level floor plan is great for entertaining with a formal living room and a warm inviting basement family room with the brick fireplace. And 4 Bedrooms! The backyard is perfect for gardeners and play time. This home is full of potential!

For open house information, contact Margaret Lee Wells, Keller Williams Greater Lexington at 859-721-2121

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20122950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qj9ZN_0cyQRPUb00

218 Strother Street, Mt Sterling, 40353

2 Beds 1 Bath | $106,000 | Single Family Residence | 882 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Charming vinyl Home with vaulted great room, 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, Home has a fenced in back yard with an above ground pool and deck. New Metal Roof in 2016.

For open house information, contact Joan Henderson, Murphy Realty Group at 859-498-1275

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20123291)

