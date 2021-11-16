ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, ID

House-hunt Mountain Home: What’s on the market

 6 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Looking for a house in Mountain Home? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Mountain Home area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAamj_0cyQRJRT00

850 S Haskett St, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Excellent location! This three bedroom, two bath home has a great floor plan featuring two living spaces. Family room has a cozy wood fireplace and living room is large, plenty of room to entertain. Kitchen and living spaces all have vaulted ceilings, recessed lights and LVP flooring. Plenty of counter space and cabinetry. Tile flooring for the entry and bathrooms. Large laundry room with utility sink. Enjoy the outdoor space with your covered patio and established yard. Roof is three years old and HVAC system only two years old. Come check out this move in ready home!

For open house information, contact Roger Lowe, Lowes Flat Fee Realty at 208-386-2992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyOnU_0cyQRJRT00

3799 Nw Carolyn Pl, Mountain Home, 83647

4 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in 1977

A little bit of that country charm with this home it is a 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Split entry home on a large lot located on a cul-de-sac. New HVAC in April 2021. 2 fireplaces, living room and family room / den, covered deck, chicken coop, fenced back yard with storage shed and fenced off garden space

For open house information, contact Cristena Ford, Tracy Real Estate Inc. at 208-599-3633

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jac4q_0cyQRJRT00

590 Phelps Cir, Mountain Home, 83647

5 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Come see this beautifully updated home on a corner lot! You'll love all the space this home provides with 5 bedrooms, family room, living room, plus a rec room downstairs. Located close to downtown Mountain Home, local parks, hospital, great central location. As you enter the home you will love the hardwood floors and updated lighting fixtures. The kitchen has been recently updated, has a skylight for beautiful natural light, and includes all appliances. Next you will find a cozy living room with a fireplace that could also be used as a formal dining room. Around the corner there are 3 bedrooms and a bathroom with dual sinks and tile surround shower/tub combo. Downstairs has 2 more bedrooms, both with egress windows, a bathroom and a recreation room with lots of space. The 2 car garage has tons of extra space with built in storage!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Essig, ERA West Wind Mtn. Home at 208-587-0711

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5Grk_0cyQRJRT00

215 Ne Rosa Court, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,753 Square Feet | Built in 2005

STOP THE CAR! This beautiful home is situated on a large lot on a quiet culdesac within walking distance of Mountain Home's very own Legacy Park. Foyer is welcoming and invites you into the warmth of this home. Featuring real hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and crisp clean new interior paint ready for you to make this your home. Tall dual vanities in the master along with a garden tub and separate shower and walk in closets. Split bedroom design. Lot is large enough to park your toys behind the fence, or build onto the garage. Covered patio. You just have to see it to believe it!

For open house information, contact Lori Bott, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

