Owning a home in Rutland is within reach with one of these condos

(RUTLAND, VT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Rutland condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

203 Old Mill Road, Killington, 05751 1 Bed 1 Bath | $189,000 | Condominium | 670 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Act fast! Convienetly located in Pinnacle condominiums this welcoming unit offers a private balcony with long range mountain views, in unit laundry, private ski locker and is being sold furnished and equipped, grab your ski gear and move right in! Pinnacle owners enjoy access to the winter shuttle to the mountain, an outdoor pool, hot tub and tennis courts in the summer months and an indoor hot tub center in the winter. Pinnacle condos are located within walking distance to Snowshed base lodge and multiple bars and restaurants! Call today to schedule your showing! Best and final written offers are requested by 11/2/2021 at noon.

106 Fox Hollow Village, Mendon, 05701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Condominium | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1987

GREAT LOCATION. 1-level, 2BR/2Ba condo located diagonally across from PICO SKI RESORT off of Route 4. This unit has an entry-mudroom, in-unit washer/dryer, lots of storage areas, brick-faced wood burning stove, cross ventilation in the living area, deck, kitchen open to dining area. Fox Hollow is a short drive to Pico Ski Resort, Killington Ski Resort and to downtown Rutland. On-site: Summer inground pool and tennis court. Paved driveway and parking areas. Make an appointment to see this unit soon.

894 East Ash Road, Plymouth, 05056 2 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Condominium | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Hawk Inn, Ledges #9 - Immaculate, nicely remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom condominium located at Hawk Inn. This condo is the perfect getaway situated between Okemo and Killington mountains and just minutes to our local lakes. Newly renovated with updated flooring, kitchen and baths this is truly a turn-key property. Enjoy the fieldstone fireplace on a chilly VT day after a hike or snowshoe on Hawks trail system just steps from your door.

85 East Glade At Sunrise, Killington, 05751 2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Condominium | 996 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Nicely maintained 2-bedroom 2-bath ski in ski out condo located right next to the ski trail in Sunrise Village. Condo is being sold fully furnished except artwork. Amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, indoor and outdoor year round hot tubs, sauna, steam room, fitness center, tennis, hiking/snowshoeing trails and seasonal on-site restaurant. All best and final offers must be submitted by Tuesday, October 12 by noon. Decision will be made by 10/13/21.

