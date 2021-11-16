ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

Pampa-curious? These homes are on the market

Pampa Voice
Pampa Voice
 6 days ago

(Pampa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pampa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjc9X_0cyQRE1q00

1806 Faulkner St., Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This beautiful Pampa home has 3 bedrooms- although you can easily make a 4th bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage. This home has a huge sunroom along with a large back patio perfect for entertaining, and includes a nice storage building.If you are looking for a move in ready home, this one is perfect- newer windows and very clean- ready for your personal touches.Sellers are offering $5,000 in closing cost assistance with a full price offer.Come check out this adorable property!

For open house information, contact Big Texas Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6278)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQXVa_0cyQRE1q00

1500 Zimmers, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,571 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage situated on large corner lot. The isolated master has a bathroom with his and her sinks and walk in closet. Kitchen has lots of useable counter space and window over sink. Large backyard with shed that includes riding mower and tools with acceptable offer. Full size Murphy bed included in front bedroom . Updates per seller : new roof and dishwasher in 2019. New windows and water heater installed in 2018. Fence was replaced in 2017. New paint through out. Garage door motor and springs were recently replaced.

For open house information, contact Mandy Smoot, Fathom Realty, LLC at 806-433-2067

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6193)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiixQ_0cyQRE1q00

1012 S Georgia St, Amarillo, 79065

5 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in None

Amarillo-Priced at $54 sq. ft. Five bedrooms, one bath, central heat and air, bedrooms on both levels, two car detached garage, tile and hardwood floors down and carpet up. Nice stone house in great location.

For open house information, contact Gary L Winton, Century 21 Boston Company at 806-654-3776

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12931)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FY4b3_0cyQRE1q00

1104 Cinderella St., Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Great starter home! or investment property with extra rooms. Could be 2-living areas or 4th bedroom. Being sold ''AS-IS''. Many possiblities.

For open house information, contact Joyce Trigg, Real Estate Concepts at 806-273-5557

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4433)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Pampa, TX
Real Estate
Pampa, TX
Business
City
Pampa, TX
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Fathom Realty#Llc#Nice Stone House#Century 21 Boston Company
Pampa Voice

Pampa Voice

Pampa, TX
130
Followers
496
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy