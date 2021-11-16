Pampa-curious? These homes are on the market

(Pampa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pampa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1806 Faulkner St., Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This beautiful Pampa home has 3 bedrooms- although you can easily make a 4th bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage. This home has a huge sunroom along with a large back patio perfect for entertaining, and includes a nice storage building.If you are looking for a move in ready home, this one is perfect- newer windows and very clean- ready for your personal touches.Sellers are offering $5,000 in closing cost assistance with a full price offer.Come check out this adorable property!

For open house information, contact Big Texas Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

1500 Zimmers, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,571 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage situated on large corner lot. The isolated master has a bathroom with his and her sinks and walk in closet. Kitchen has lots of useable counter space and window over sink. Large backyard with shed that includes riding mower and tools with acceptable offer. Full size Murphy bed included in front bedroom . Updates per seller : new roof and dishwasher in 2019. New windows and water heater installed in 2018. Fence was replaced in 2017. New paint through out. Garage door motor and springs were recently replaced.

For open house information, contact Mandy Smoot, Fathom Realty, LLC at 806-433-2067

1012 S Georgia St, Amarillo, 79065 5 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in None

Amarillo-Priced at $54 sq. ft. Five bedrooms, one bath, central heat and air, bedrooms on both levels, two car detached garage, tile and hardwood floors down and carpet up. Nice stone house in great location.

For open house information, contact Gary L Winton, Century 21 Boston Company at 806-654-3776

1104 Cinderella St., Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Great starter home! or investment property with extra rooms. Could be 2-living areas or 4th bedroom. Being sold ''AS-IS''. Many possiblities.

For open house information, contact Joyce Trigg, Real Estate Concepts at 806-273-5557