Homes for sale in Yazoo City: New listings

649 Honeycutt Road, Yazoo City, 39194 1 Bed 1 Bath | $275,900 | Single Family Residence | 360 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Awesome Barndominium located on 13.2 acres in Yazoo City! This one-of-a-kind gated property has it all and boasts ultimate privacy with an abundance of deer, turkey, and squirrels! Entering the property off of Honeycutt Road, you will see the solar energized gate with keypad and remote entry powered by a large solar panel. Next, you will see the large 40x40ft shop and the large house pad ready for you to build your dream home! No expense was spared when custom-building the shop. The inside features a 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment heated and cooled with an efficient 1 Ton Mini-Split HVAC. Seller says the electric bill is never more than about $120.00. In case of an electrical power outage, the apartment has a natural gas wall heater. Both ends of the building feature sizeable commercial-grade roll-up doors, with the one on the front being electric powered. The interior shop floors, including the apartment floor, are 9.5 inches thick reinforced concrete. The wrap-around covered patio floors are 7.5 inches thick reinforced concrete, and the leading edge of the concrete pad footer across the entire front of the shop is 2ft x 2ft wide with reinforced steel. The front of the shop has a 220volt outlet by the commercial roll-up door, great for most modern welding machines or for hooking up your RV/Camper. The entire shop is illuminated with T5 high output fluorescent bulbs and wired for cable television and internet. The large septic is centrally located to accommodate your dream home and the apartment in the shop. The opportunities are endless with this property. Live in the barndominium while you build your dream home on the house pad, or use the house pad to park your camper and use it as a dream camp. Schedule to see this awesome property today!

For open house information, contact Josh Williamson, Hopper Properties at 601-724-1435

747 Oak Ridge Drive, Yazoo City, 39194 4 Beds 8 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,737 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great home located in the heart of Yazoo City on a cul-de-sac. This home is conveniently close to shopping and restaurants. This spacious home features four bedrooms and three and half baths, large spacious formal living room with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light, a large bonus room, and a spacious kitchen. Cooking and entertaining with friends and family or just relaxing after a hard days work, this home is well suited for all. Call your favorite Realtor today and schedule your showing while this property is still available.

For open house information, contact Shane Keyes, Mckee Realty, Inc. at 601-992-8141

5500 Fletchers Chapel Road, Yazoo City, 39194 5 Beds 12 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,316 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This custom-built brick, stone, and cypress home is nestled on 28+/- beautiful acres in Yazoo County, MS, and offers an abundance of amenities and character. The property has been skillfully updated and well maintained. Some improvements include fresh interior neutral paint throughout the home, new ceiling paint, and new paint on exterior trim and all outside doors. The home has a new HVAC and new floors in all bedrooms, closets, baths, kitchenette, and family room. Updates have been made to the kitchen, kitchenette, and bathrooms, including new backsplash, hardware, faucets, and cooktop. The entrance gate was updated with a new solar operated system and fresh paint, and the roofs were replaced in 2016 on the home, gazebo, and workshop. This spacious estate offers the best of both worlds; privacy in the country with the convenience of shopping, restaurants, schools, and work only a short distance away. The home is located just minutes from Hwy 49 with proximity and access to Madison (30 miles) and Jackson (30 miles to I-220 and Hwy 49). This five bedroom, five bathroom estate includes a private, gated security entrance surrounded by a beautiful white fence framing the front of the property and overseeing a large front pond. You can enjoy peaceful country living with stunning views from everywhere with multiple opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast and nature lover. The luxurious, one level(133 ft in length) 4,316 sq ft home is perfect for entertaining inside and out. The stone and brick front porch, with cypress columns, is the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee with no other houses to block your view of the beautiful landscape! If you are looking for a high-quality, top craftsmanship-built home, on a strong foundation, with solid wood doors and custom trimsthis is your home! Some of the home's custom hardwoods include Cypress, Rosewood and Teak imported from Africa, Mahogany, Sweet Gum, Ash, Willow, and Oak. Beautiful hardwood floors are located

For open house information, contact Thomas N Smith, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-898-2772

130 Calhoun Avenue, Yazoo City, 39194 5 Beds 4 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,130 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This beautiful two-story home just keeps on giving! It boats 5 huge bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The downstairs has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, formal dining room, formal living room, and den. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, den, kitchenette and tons of storage closets. The home has been well-maintained and recently painted inside and outside. Hardwood floors throughout the home except kitchen and bathrooms. Too many updated to name! Call you favorite REALTOR today and take a look at this awesome home before it's too late!!

For open house information, contact Delonda Haggard, The Agency Real Estate Services Llc at 601-665-4869