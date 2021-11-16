Top homes for sale in Radford

(Radford, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Radford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

150 Fisher Street, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This one level home is conveniently located near I81 and 460 in Christiansburg. Featuring an open floor plan and many new upgrades, this home would be the perfect starter home for anyone!

For open house information, contact Hannah Cole, GRAVITY Real Estate Group, Inc. at 540-739-3153

885 Mountain View Drive, Christiansburg, 24073 5 Beds 3 Baths | $368,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,440 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Welcome to 885 Mountain View Dr! This beautiful home was just fully renovated from top to bottom is ready for the new owner to move right in and call it home. Highlights include an oversized two car garage, gleaming hardwood floors, large open floor plan, spacious master bedroom, sprawling lot just to name a few, what more could you ask for? Don't let this one get away!

For open house information, contact Austin Cummings, GRAVITY Real Estate Group, Inc. at 540-739-3153

2246 Bethel Church Road, Hiwassee, 24347 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Very cozy (and remodeled) cottage in the heart of Hiwassee. This one-level home is everything you could want in a first home or rental property. Huge yard with double detached garage, large deck and gazebo to entertain all your guests. New replacement windows, French doors accessing the front deck and new heat pump. This home is also just minutes from Claytor Lake.

For open house information, contact Hannah Cole, GRAVITY Real Estate Group, Inc. at 540-739-3153

903 Sutton Street, Radford, 24141 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Picture perfect from the outside in, this full brick ranch is perfectly situated on a beautiful lot in a desirable neighborhood in lovely Radford! Exceptional home has been lovingly maintained by original owner & features a newer roof, windows & heat pump, plus gorgeous hardwood floors, vaulted sunroom, 3 beds & 2.5 baths! Natural light pours into the living room through the bay window with a brick fireplace creating a relaxing atmosphere for everyday living. Dining room w/handsome wood paneling connects to the kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, eating bar, tile backsplash & floors. Incredible 4 season vaulted sunroom w/skylights overlooks the yard full of mature trees. Gorgeous hardwood floors continue in the 3 bedrooms w/ample closet space & fans, plus the primary suite gets its own half bath. 2 finished basement rooms for an office, exercise, playroom, etc. Unfinished area for storage. Attached garage & workshop for all your hobbies! You will be proud to call this HOME!

For open house information, contact Desi Sowers, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855