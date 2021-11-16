ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

House-hunt Alexandria: What’s on the market

Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 6 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Alexandria listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Me1ic_0cyQRAUw00

702 Edgewater Drive, Alexandria, 56308

4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,428 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Enjoy the comforts of lake views, walking paths, and 3,400+ sq ft of living space all while being 2 minutes away from downtown Alexandria. This timeless home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two large living rooms. The highly functional kitchen and large pantry, provide options to cook and bake all day while your guests sit in the formal dining space or the informal space off the kitchen. A main floor owner's suite and several outdoor spaces to enjoy that morning cup of coffee are sealing the deal. New flooring is a bonus and if you need more reasons, enjoy the 3-stall garage and expansive storage room in the lower level! This property is ready for those wanting space, storage, and proximity to town. Come see all this home offers.

For open house information, contact Brandon Johnson, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6124681)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPkXV_0cyQRAUw00

509 5Th Avenue W, Alexandria, 56308

4 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,153 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Welcome to this 4 bedroom home overlooking Lake Winona. Experience lake living without all the expense. Property features Bay Window, Oak Flooring, Updated Flooring, Open Floor Plan, Walk-out Lower Level, LL Family Room, Den, Tuck Under Garage, and Great Backyard Patio! This property is in the Lincoln Elementary School zone. Enjoy the excellent views of Lake Winona which continues to support a diverse and viable fishery. Fish include northern pike, largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, walleye and perch. This property has great lake access where you can enjoy lake activities and the ducks & geese! An easy walk from downtown Alexandria!

For open house information, contact Lon Saude, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 320-762-5544

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6106605)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kw92D_0cyQRAUw00

420 6Th Avenue E, Alexandria, 56308

6 Beds 5 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,741 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Your turn to own a piece of Alexandria history. This property was originally built by Phil Noonan in 1915 and remains one of the most iconic craftsman style homes in the area. The detail is noticeable everywhere and the preservation of this home’s classic charm has been a priority. The home features a spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace and an adjacent formal dining room perfect for dinner parties and conversation. In the kitchen, hand-painted murals on the cabinetry commemorate Noonan’s Park. The breakfast nook and informal dining area are family favorites. With six bedrooms throughout the home and various gathering areas, there is no shortage of space to entertain or hide away in this home’s 4,700+ sq feet. Above the three-stall garage awaits a one-bedroom in-law suite or work from home oasis! There is no shortage of features in this classic, truly unique home. Come see every feature in person as you step into Alexandria history.

For open house information, contact Brandon Johnson, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6096072)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LROwD_0cyQRAUw00

1674 Karnis Drive Nw, Alexandria, 56308

4 Beds 4 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,099 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Escape from the ordinary with this unique lifestyle property! This rare find is designed with distinction and showcases four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 stall garage, abundant living space with amazing outdoor activities! This luxury home resides in on prestigious Karnis Drive and offers high-end furnishings, flooring, and built with fantastic spaces inside and out. Entering this home you're greeted with an expansive living room that has the ultimate wow factor with the vaulted ceiling and lighting. Tons of natural light floods this home. The kitchen is simply amazing with custom Swedberg cabinetry, a center island with the most beautiful butcher block, and Italian appliances. The way this home is set up, you have main floor living, three spacious bedrooms upstairs and the lower level is for comfort living. Let's talk about awesome, the back yard is remarkable! This is a very sophisticated home, its an escape from the stress of life, and homes like these should not be missed. Call today!

For open house information, contact Kassia Lueck, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 320-762-5544

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6085757)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Alexandria, MN
Business
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Alexandria, MN
Real Estate
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Furnishings#Living Space#House#Americans#Bay Window#Oak Flooring#Den#Great Backyard Patio#Lincoln Elementary School
Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
126
Followers
552
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy