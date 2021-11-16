House-hunt Alexandria: What’s on the market

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

702 Edgewater Drive, Alexandria, 56308 4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,428 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Enjoy the comforts of lake views, walking paths, and 3,400+ sq ft of living space all while being 2 minutes away from downtown Alexandria. This timeless home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two large living rooms. The highly functional kitchen and large pantry, provide options to cook and bake all day while your guests sit in the formal dining space or the informal space off the kitchen. A main floor owner's suite and several outdoor spaces to enjoy that morning cup of coffee are sealing the deal. New flooring is a bonus and if you need more reasons, enjoy the 3-stall garage and expansive storage room in the lower level! This property is ready for those wanting space, storage, and proximity to town. Come see all this home offers.

509 5Th Avenue W, Alexandria, 56308 4 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,153 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Welcome to this 4 bedroom home overlooking Lake Winona. Experience lake living without all the expense. Property features Bay Window, Oak Flooring, Updated Flooring, Open Floor Plan, Walk-out Lower Level, LL Family Room, Den, Tuck Under Garage, and Great Backyard Patio! This property is in the Lincoln Elementary School zone. Enjoy the excellent views of Lake Winona which continues to support a diverse and viable fishery. Fish include northern pike, largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, walleye and perch. This property has great lake access where you can enjoy lake activities and the ducks & geese! An easy walk from downtown Alexandria!

420 6Th Avenue E, Alexandria, 56308 6 Beds 5 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,741 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Your turn to own a piece of Alexandria history. This property was originally built by Phil Noonan in 1915 and remains one of the most iconic craftsman style homes in the area. The detail is noticeable everywhere and the preservation of this home’s classic charm has been a priority. The home features a spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace and an adjacent formal dining room perfect for dinner parties and conversation. In the kitchen, hand-painted murals on the cabinetry commemorate Noonan’s Park. The breakfast nook and informal dining area are family favorites. With six bedrooms throughout the home and various gathering areas, there is no shortage of space to entertain or hide away in this home’s 4,700+ sq feet. Above the three-stall garage awaits a one-bedroom in-law suite or work from home oasis! There is no shortage of features in this classic, truly unique home. Come see every feature in person as you step into Alexandria history.

1674 Karnis Drive Nw, Alexandria, 56308 4 Beds 4 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,099 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Escape from the ordinary with this unique lifestyle property! This rare find is designed with distinction and showcases four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 stall garage, abundant living space with amazing outdoor activities! This luxury home resides in on prestigious Karnis Drive and offers high-end furnishings, flooring, and built with fantastic spaces inside and out. Entering this home you're greeted with an expansive living room that has the ultimate wow factor with the vaulted ceiling and lighting. Tons of natural light floods this home. The kitchen is simply amazing with custom Swedberg cabinetry, a center island with the most beautiful butcher block, and Italian appliances. The way this home is set up, you have main floor living, three spacious bedrooms upstairs and the lower level is for comfort living. Let's talk about awesome, the back yard is remarkable! This is a very sophisticated home, its an escape from the stress of life, and homes like these should not be missed. Call today!

