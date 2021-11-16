ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

Single-family homes for sale in Bainbridge

Bainbridge Digest
 6 days ago

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bainbridge area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Bainbridge area:

2137 Pondtown Rd, Bainbridge, 39817

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,458 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Peaceful easy feeling!!! This single family home is perfectly located 4 miles from town and 3.4 miles from the industrial park. Country living with the convenience of being close to town. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with a large living area, fireplace and large eat-in kitchen with all NEW appliances. The house also has a formal dining room and additional living space perfect for a playroom or home office. enjoy beautiful a beautiful sunrise from the cozy sun-room and a wonderful sunset from the quaint gas powered fire pit area out back. Tucked away on the back side of the property is a 20 x 25 enclosed metal shop with a roll up door. Large laundry room with sink, spacious closets, 3 years old roof and HVAC system. This house is only waiting on YOUR touch!

For open house information, contact Lesley Taylor, ERA Simpson Realty at 229-254-1128

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-10047)

211 Dollar Drive, Bainbridge, 39819

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1972

LOOKING FOR A NEW HOUSE??? This is the home for you. New cabinets, countertops, central heat & air, windows, doors, shelving, ceiling fans, roof, drain lines, water filter, insulation, well tank, flooring, electrical , plumbing, appliances, etc..... MOVE IN READY ..just waiting on you! Call agent today.

For open house information, contact Cathy McConnell, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-10189)

1003 Bluffton Dr, Bainbridge, 39817

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction! Another wonderful brand new home by Salem construction! Pictures are of identical home that has been completed. Get lots of space for your money with this split bedroom floor plan. Home features 9 ft ceilings and vaulted ceiling in the living and kitchen space that makes your home feel larger. This home is 1400 square feet and 3 bedroom 2 bath. This home will be complete before year end. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. master bath has double vanity and generous linen closet as well a a walk-in closet . Easy drive to Tallahassee, Call to see this one today!

For open house information, contact Lesley Taylor, ERA Simpson Realty at 229-254-1128

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-10220)

117 Laurel Lane, Bainbridge, 39819

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Summerwood Subdivision. Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful kitchen with stainless appliance with split floor plan. The owner's bedroom will have a separate shower, walk-in closet, double vanities. The exterior of this home will be hardy board and vinyl and covered front porch.

For open house information, contact Gail Long, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-9686)

