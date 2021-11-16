ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

Take a look at these homes on the Belen market now

 6 days ago

(Belen, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belen will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvWG4_0cyQR3P600

1032 W Gilbert Avenue, Belen, 87002

2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Upgraded new floors, remodeled kitchen, new paint. Nice backyard with garden and grass area. In law headquarters attached to one car garage and storage room. Nice landscaping front yard located in quiet neighborhood. Get your home today!

For open house information, contact Salvador Sisneros, EXP Realty LLC at 505-554-3873

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1001838)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pqr8m_0cyQR3P600

7 Don Quixote, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,042 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Exceptional horse property on 3 fenced acres. Close to riding trails and the Rio Grande. Beautifully updated, split floorplan, gorgeous open kitchen w/spacious island and custom cabinets. Open floorplan, 2+ large living areas, perfect for entertaining. Master suite has ''spa-like'' bathroom w/large closet. Spacious bedrooms, 2'' wood blinds throughout, tongue and groove beamed ceilings, refrigerated air, HVAC units replaced in 2017, house gutters in 2020, domestic and irrigation Well. Attached 400sq ft tack/saddle room has cedar shiplap walls-could double as home office, hobby room or 4th bdrm. French doors lead to private covered patio with fountain. Outside is a horse lover's playground. Lg barn w/4 stalls, feeders, automatic waters, hay storage, lighting and storage room w/cement floor.

For open house information, contact Wendy Wallace, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-992955)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsilz_0cyQR3P600

111 Jaramillo Road, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $173,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,493 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment opportunity! House has a casita that has been used for a lucrative rental property in the past. House is 1745 SF with detached guest quarters of 720 SF. House has 3 bedrooms plus an office. It has a living room plus den. Country kitchen plus separate dining area. Laundry hook ups in the bathroom. Detached guest quarters has a living room, kitchen, dining room, bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and laundry room. Age of homes is unknown. Situated on .99 acre (to be verified). Land is fenced and cross-fenced.

For open house information, contact Brooke A Freshman, Simply Real Estate at 505-308-3800

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-999261)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgzLn_0cyQR3P600

546 Gabaldon Road, Belen, 87002

2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in None

This house requires a lot of work. Great investment opportunity. SF is approx, buyer to verify square footage. House has no gas. Showings require a 24 hr notice. No small children allowed inside for showings. This is a cash only sale.

For open house information, contact Sofia D Sullivan, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-995624)

