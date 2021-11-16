These houses are for sale in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Uvalde area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

132 Fenley St, Uvalde, 78801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Repairs just within the last year include brand new roof, every room has been textured and painted, enclosed dedicated laundry room, new light fixtures in kitchen, master bedroom and sunroom/office, new electrical panel, new hot water heater, new kitchen floor and a new mailbox, just to name a few. Beautiful hardwood floors in the open living and dining room. Door in kitchen allows easy access to 1 car garage. Fridge, microwave and oven will convey with home. Nice fenced in back yard. Spacious attic space. An quaint and charming gem, must see.

145 William St, Uvalde, 78801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Desirable Neighborhood near schools...This 4bd/2ba all brick home is available at the unbelievable price under $200k. This home features a large living area with a wood burning fireplace, lots of natural light and the 4th bedroom could be used as a bonus room, studio, nursery or office. Utility area downstairs. Kitchen and Master Bathroom have been updated. Backyard features a covered patio and chain link fence. Detached 2 car carport with storage area. Tree covered front yard with a sprinkler system. Composition shingle roof is less than one year old.

921 Patricia Pl, Uvalde, 78801 5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,991 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Thi beautiful home with recent upgrades is a great home to grow in. This spacious home sits on a spacious and open corner lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. All of the kitchen appliances have been updated. With 5 bedrooms and an office with built-ins in several of the rooms, plenty of storage space. This home is a must see and with a motivated seller it will go quick! Square footage must be independently verified.

830 Cherry St, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Natural Light and Mature Pecan Trees await! This charming and recently updated 3bd/2ba brick ranch-style home located in the Mahaffey Subdivision features large energy efficient windows, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with new appliances, fresh paint and a large living area with a gas fireplace. The fenced parklike backyard has mature pecan trees and is easily accessible off of Leona Rd. This home is close to schools, restaurants, shopping and our local hospital. Make an appointment today to view this listing, homes in this highly sought after neighborhood do not last long.

