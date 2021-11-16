These houses are for sale in Brookhaven

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Check out these listings from around the Brookhaven area:

109 W Meadowbrook Ln Sw, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,323 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Are you in the market for a well kept home inside the city limits? Look no further!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout, fresh paint colors, and an oversized well kept yard that leads you to believe your in a country setting while being close to all of your favorite amenities. A spacious eat in kitchen with an abundance of counter space and cabinets with built in storage drawers and built in pantry to house all of your favorite dishes, seasonal items and groceries. 2 large dining areas & multiple living room spaces provide plenty of seating for the holidays as well as entertainment year round. Don't miss not one but TWO gas fireplaces that will surely come in handy for the winter and or next power outage. Seller would also like to make you aware of the storm shelter with full bath attached to the 2 car garage. Schedule your private viewing today!

1937 Lyndie Tr Nw, Brookhaven, 39601 4 Beds 4 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,588 Square Feet | Built in 2007

New to the market!! Completely remodeled manufactured home in Loyd Star school district situated on 1.72+/- acres. This home provides 4 bedroom 4 bath and just under 2600+/- sq ft of living space with a cozy front porch, spacious back patio, and a 3 car attached garage. Just inside you will find an oversized living room with a view into the eat in kitchen & dining and access to the addition, back patio and bedrooms. The master bath provides a sauna and a walk in closet, while the addition allows a private space for guest to stay over. The sellers have installed a new vapor barrier and insulation throughout the crawl space and the yard is professionally landscaped. Schedule your private showing today !!

612 Tanglewood, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,437 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This 3BR/2BA has 2 gathering spaces, one with a vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace, and the second with plenty of light and access to the patio. The kitchen offers granite counters and pull-out cabinets for easy storage. Double carport has additional storage, landscaped yard adds to the appeal.

127 East Highland, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1975

You will be surprised by this hidden gem tucked quietly and unexpectedly away, just off East Monticello Street in the horseshoe of Highland Drive. Once the original Easthaven Baptist Church Parsonage, this brick ranch consists of 2,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and boasts hardwood floors and two gathering spaces, one with a fireplace of gas burning logs. The kitchen is a nice size and the laundry room is spacious. The concrete patio out back expands the length of the house and can entertain the masses with the 6 wooded acres serving as your privacy barricade. Also on this property is a 20 x 40 concrete floored workshop that has a 15 x 40 concrete floored shed off the back...the opportunities of use are boundless. This is truly a unique property that just might be exactly what you're looking for. Please call for your personally guided tour.

