Just 95mi (152km) from LA, Santa Barbara is often visited as a day trip from the City of Angels – but it’s worth at least a few days on its own merit. Right on the beach and enveloped in the Santa Ynez mountains, the stunning scenery invites all kinds of adventure sports from hiking and biking to surfing and paddle boarding – while its architecture is historically colonial. Must-sees in the city include the Funk Zone cultural quarter and the stunning colonial-era Mission, which dates back to 1786 and is still a functioning place of worship. The city is also known for great restaurants and seafood – try the local specialty of sea urchin. Whatever you get up to, these great hotels with suites in Santa Barbara, California, will provide you with ample space to relax and enjoy your holiday – bookable on Culture Trip.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO