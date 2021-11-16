Take a look at these homes on the Bay City market now

(Bay City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bay City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3408 12Th Street, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 2 Baths | $287,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This house in absolutely beautiful. Great floor plan, open concept in the living area, great dining room, spacious bedrooms and a HUGE back yard with storage building. This house is in move in condition and waiting on you to call it your home.

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

2581 Cr 212 Norvell, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1965

3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath located on almost an acre of land. Located on a quiet street. Plenty of room to build a barn in the back,

2809 Duberry, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 1 Bath | $156,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,513 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great Starter home for that first time home buyer, Large living area with decent size bedrooms. Original hard wood floors are absolutely beautiful. Large fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining

5002 Magnolia Lane, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful, well maintained 4 BEDROOM home situated on almost a 1/2 acre lot & located on a quiet street! Carpet, tile, and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar seating and also an eating area, separate dining room as well.(Crown molding, built in shelving and cabinets in den and dining room). Has a living room and also a den. Master bath has a large garden tub and separate shower. Spacious patio and yard outside, which has an in-ground pool.

For open house information, contact Erwin Ward, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522