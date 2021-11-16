ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Bay City market now

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 6 days ago

(Bay City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bay City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Or3Wq_0cyQQhT000

3408 12Th Street, Bay City, 77414

4 Beds 2 Baths | $287,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This house in absolutely beautiful. Great floor plan, open concept in the living area, great dining room, spacious bedrooms and a HUGE back yard with storage building. This house is in move in condition and waiting on you to call it your home.

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775806)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zp387_0cyQQhT000

2581 Cr 212 Norvell, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1965

3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath located on almost an acre of land. Located on a quiet street. Plenty of room to build a barn in the back,

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775903)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imGHb_0cyQQhT000

2809 Duberry, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 1 Bath | $156,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,513 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great Starter home for that first time home buyer, Large living area with decent size bedrooms. Original hard wood floors are absolutely beautiful. Large fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775832)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHuaD_0cyQQhT000

5002 Magnolia Lane, Bay City, 77414

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful, well maintained 4 BEDROOM home situated on almost a 1/2 acre lot & located on a quiet street! Carpet, tile, and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with bar seating and also an eating area, separate dining room as well.(Crown molding, built in shelving and cabinets in den and dining room). Has a living room and also a den. Master bath has a large garden tub and separate shower. Spacious patio and yard outside, which has an in-ground pool.

For open house information, contact Erwin Ward, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775904)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Bay City, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Molding#Bell Realty#Ward Real Estate Inc
Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
131
Followers
505
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy