Take a look at these homes on the market in River Falls

(River Falls, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in River Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

W9873 788Th Avenue, River Falls, 54022 4 Beds 4 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,662 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom / 4 bathroom home offering everything on your "wishlist"! You can go ahead and cross off the following items from your list: spacious vaulted living area, owners suite, main floor office, front porch, oversized 3-car garage (plus small outbuilding), large lower level family/entertaining area, home gym area, sunroom, fruit trees, large vegtable garden and chicken coop! All of this (and more) on a beautiful 2-acre lot just 2 minutes from town!

For open house information, contact Nikki Ritter, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 651-272-4688

1230 Vail Way N, Hudson, 54016 4 Beds 3 Baths | $639,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,996 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Live your best life at home in this amazingly open 4-bedroom rambler! This home can be Yours; located in a quiet neighborhood in North Hudson, just minutes from the downtown river front city full of charm and entertainment. Imagine almost 3,000 finished sq. ft including a 3-stall garage for all that life collects. The main level offers a fabulous master suite, a guest bedroom, a pocket office, and laundry room. All the other “Derrick Details” from custom cabinets to site finished millwork you need to see for yourself! There is plenty of living in this walkout lower level which includes 2 additional bedrooms, a 3rd bathroom, a Rec Room, Game Area and a wet bar. You won’t want to miss this home!

For open house information, contact Megan Carstensen, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-5252

622 Lake Street, River Falls, 54022 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,862 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Beautiful historic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in River Falls, WI. Large lot with fully vinyl fenced backyard. Rear deck for entertaining. Updated main floor bathroom. Home has a ton of character.

For open house information, contact Amy Hanson, Keller Williams Realty Integrity/Hudson at 715-377-4700

W12192 757Th Avenue, River Falls, 54022 4 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,420 Square Feet | Built in 2002

MEANT FOR YOU! This immaculate, well thought-out 4 bedroom, 3 bath rambler will feel like home! Light & bright living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace & panoramic view is superb! Love the updated kitchen with new granite counters & stainless appliances. Spacious dining room with access to the amazing, screened porch. Relax in the master suite with updated full bath & private deck for your morning coffee. Love having all 3 bedrooms & huge laundry/mud rm on 1 level! Lower level features a mother-in-law apt or great place to entertain. The family room is ready for your movies, games or? New furnace, roof, paint & tile throughout. 28x32 garage has plenty of space! Nicely landscaped yard with shed, firepit & room for games, gardening or a future animal or pole shed. Kinni State Park is right out your back door! This home is MEANT FOR YOU! Call today!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Syverson, WESTconsin Realty LLC at 715-386-1700