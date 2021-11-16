ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Take a look at these homes on the market in River Falls

River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 6 days ago

(River Falls, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in River Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqhOd_0cyQQXac00

W9873 788Th Avenue, River Falls, 54022

4 Beds 4 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,662 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom / 4 bathroom home offering everything on your "wishlist"! You can go ahead and cross off the following items from your list: spacious vaulted living area, owners suite, main floor office, front porch, oversized 3-car garage (plus small outbuilding), large lower level family/entertaining area, home gym area, sunroom, fruit trees, large vegtable garden and chicken coop! All of this (and more) on a beautiful 2-acre lot just 2 minutes from town!

For open house information, contact Nikki Ritter, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 651-272-4688

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6089255)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46H56i_0cyQQXac00

1230 Vail Way N, Hudson, 54016

4 Beds 3 Baths | $639,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,996 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Live your best life at home in this amazingly open 4-bedroom rambler! This home can be Yours; located in a quiet neighborhood in North Hudson, just minutes from the downtown river front city full of charm and entertainment. Imagine almost 3,000 finished sq. ft including a 3-stall garage for all that life collects. The main level offers a fabulous master suite, a guest bedroom, a pocket office, and laundry room. All the other “Derrick Details” from custom cabinets to site finished millwork you need to see for yourself! There is plenty of living in this walkout lower level which includes 2 additional bedrooms, a 3rd bathroom, a Rec Room, Game Area and a wet bar. You won’t want to miss this home!

For open house information, contact Megan Carstensen, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-5252

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6021670)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6ubH_0cyQQXac00

622 Lake Street, River Falls, 54022

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,862 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Beautiful historic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in River Falls, WI. Large lot with fully vinyl fenced backyard. Rear deck for entertaining. Updated main floor bathroom. Home has a ton of character.

For open house information, contact Amy Hanson, Keller Williams Realty Integrity/Hudson at 715-377-4700

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1557344)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phDAj_0cyQQXac00

W12192 757Th Avenue, River Falls, 54022

4 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,420 Square Feet | Built in 2002

MEANT FOR YOU! This immaculate, well thought-out 4 bedroom, 3 bath rambler will feel like home! Light & bright living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace & panoramic view is superb! Love the updated kitchen with new granite counters & stainless appliances. Spacious dining room with access to the amazing, screened porch. Relax in the master suite with updated full bath & private deck for your morning coffee. Love having all 3 bedrooms & huge laundry/mud rm on 1 level! Lower level features a mother-in-law apt or great place to entertain. The family room is ready for your movies, games or? New furnace, roof, paint & tile throughout. 28x32 garage has plenty of space! Nicely landscaped yard with shed, firepit & room for games, gardening or a future animal or pole shed. Kinni State Park is right out your back door! This home is MEANT FOR YOU! Call today!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Syverson, WESTconsin Realty LLC at 715-386-1700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6102767)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
River Falls, WI
River Falls, WI
Business
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Welcome Home#Gardening#Coffee
River Falls News Alert

River Falls News Alert

River Falls, WI
88
Followers
527
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy