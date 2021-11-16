Homes for sale in Morgan City: New listings

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Looking for a house in Morgan City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Morgan City area:

1003 Marshall Street, Morgan City, 70380 3 Beds 3 Baths | $283,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,581 Square Feet | Built in 2009

NEW REDUCED PRICE! MOTIVATED SELLER! Abundance of Natural Light Makes This Home Inviting and Welcoming! This Exceptional Charming Home is "Move in Ready" and Has a Spacious Open Floor Plan! Ready for a Newer Home? This Home could be Perfect for Your Family! Many great features adore this lovely home with 3 bedrooms with master bedroom downstairs with 2 walk-in closets and master bath with double vanities, 2 large bedrooms upstairs, small bonus/office upstairs, 1.5 bath downstairs,1 full bath upstairs, family room with built-ins, open floor plan with family room/dining/kitchen that is great for entertaining. The covered front porch and pergola in the rear is an added bonus to this lovely home.

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

115 Mill Road, Patterson, 70392 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1970

NEW LISTING! SPACIOUS LARGE 100 x 200+/- LOT!REAR YARD ACCESS! Move in Ready! Why Pay Rent? Call Today with the Low Rates to Qualified Buyers and Pay Less than Rent! This adorable home with two (2) bedrooms and one (1) bath has had many updates within the past 3 years. The remodeling include but not limited to; freshly painted exterior and interior, new windows, new architectural shingle roof, new central air/heat, updated bathroom, new kitchen cabinets and countertop, new lighting, new flooring and much more.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Picou, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

201 Susan Street, Patterson, 70392 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1967

NEW DRASTICALLY REDUCED PRICE! MOTIVATED SELLER! This Lovely Home was Custom Built! One Owner Owned! Corner Lot with RV Parking! Many great features to this home includes but not limited to the large kitchen with much cabinetry, island, built in stainless appliances, dining area, office with built-ins, formal living, separate family room with bar and fireplace, large walk in closets in master, screen patio, detached man cave/storage, RV Parking covered, 2 carport, 1 garage/workshop and much more. Located close to all amenities such as shopping, schools, church.

For open house information, contact Emily Skiles, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

3610 Hwy 182 West, Patterson,, 70392 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,023 Square Feet | Built in 2006

On the Lower Atchafalaya River, this custom built home is located on a lovely large lot with a beautiful oak tree. The lot measures an estimated 84'F X 417.82' S. This move in ready, one and a half story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, offers a foyer entrance, separate dining room with storage, family room with cathedral ceiling and a wood burning fireplace. Beautifully stained solid oak woodwork and wooden 6 panel colonel doors are located throughout the house. The master bedroom is located downstairs, along with a master bath with a soaking tub, shower and double vanity. The 15' X 45' concrete camper pad with electrical hook-up, aluminum three car carport, 12' X 20' workshop with electricity, and 15' X 30' shed with 15' X 30' patio facing the water, all provide a great place to store all the big boy toys!! The information has been obtained from sources that we believe to reliable. However, it is not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Carla Vaccarella Loupe, Carla Loupe Real Estate, L.L.C at 985-380-2770