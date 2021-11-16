ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

House-hunt Pikeville: What’s on the market

Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 6 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Pikeville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1nUF_0cyQQ5Cl00

93 Love Road, Pikeville, 41501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,068 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Beautiful 1.5 story home with open floorplan, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, partially finished basement with steam room. Real hardwood floors, wet bar, upstairs bonus room, wrap around deck with covered front porch and 2 car garage. Located just a few minutes from all major shopping and restaurants in Pikeville. Call today!!

For open house information, contact Taylor Justice, AAA Real Estate Services at 606-433-9700

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-116124)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBwlh_0cyQQ5Cl00

72 Linden Branch, Stanville, 41659

3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,838 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Property perfect for a future potential! This property includes an estimated 8 acres of property (Buyer responsible for confirming acreage) with a large flat area in addition to the flat currently with a home on it. The brick home offers great space in need of some TLC. The home is in the flood plain currently and the bottom level does flood (buyer responsible for a flood elevation if needed). The top floor offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a large full bath, living room with brick fireplace (condition unknown) and an eat-in kitchen area. This home is being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Brown Day, REDD, BROWN & WILLIAMS Real Estate Services(Pike) at 606-437-2333

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115933)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzXO4_0cyQQ5Cl00

42 Left Fork Of Grassy Branch, Raccoon, 41557

3 Beds 4 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This property offers it all! 1.5 Story located just off Grassy Branch at Raccoon, the home sits up on a hill overlooking Grassy, beautiful views with plenty of room for a pool or second house seat ! Entering the home you will find spacious rooms, multiple living spaces, solid wood doors and trim and an open layout great for entertaining. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and many updates including a roof and hvac replaced approximately 3 years ago. The property consists of approximately 8 acres including additional flat space, detached 2 car garage, carport, and a private paved driveway. Call today for your showing!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Brown Day, REDD, BROWN & WILLIAMS Real Estate Services(Pike) at 606-437-2333

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-114392)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtGbJ_0cyQQ5Cl00

131 Grayce Rd, Pikeville, 41501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in 1978

If you are looking for privacy and serenity right in the city of Pikeville...this is it! Open floor plan, large rooms, 2 fireplaces (one with an insert), 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, lots of decking and nature galore! You are seconds from every downtown convenience, yet it feels like you are in a mountain retreat! It would make a great air B&B home! This is not a drive by home...cannot be seen from the road. Call for your appointment for a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Linda Tackett, Classic Realty at 606-432-4700

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115769)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Pikeville, KY
Pikeville, KY
Business
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#House#Aaa Real Estate Services#Tlc#Redd Brown Williams
Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
353
Followers
558
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy