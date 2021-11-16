House-hunt Pikeville: What’s on the market

(PIKEVILLE, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

93 Love Road, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,068 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Beautiful 1.5 story home with open floorplan, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, partially finished basement with steam room. Real hardwood floors, wet bar, upstairs bonus room, wrap around deck with covered front porch and 2 car garage. Located just a few minutes from all major shopping and restaurants in Pikeville. Call today!!

For open house information, contact Taylor Justice, AAA Real Estate Services at 606-433-9700

72 Linden Branch, Stanville, 41659 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,838 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Property perfect for a future potential! This property includes an estimated 8 acres of property (Buyer responsible for confirming acreage) with a large flat area in addition to the flat currently with a home on it. The brick home offers great space in need of some TLC. The home is in the flood plain currently and the bottom level does flood (buyer responsible for a flood elevation if needed). The top floor offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a large full bath, living room with brick fireplace (condition unknown) and an eat-in kitchen area. This home is being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Brown Day, REDD, BROWN & WILLIAMS Real Estate Services(Pike) at 606-437-2333

42 Left Fork Of Grassy Branch, Raccoon, 41557 3 Beds 4 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This property offers it all! 1.5 Story located just off Grassy Branch at Raccoon, the home sits up on a hill overlooking Grassy, beautiful views with plenty of room for a pool or second house seat ! Entering the home you will find spacious rooms, multiple living spaces, solid wood doors and trim and an open layout great for entertaining. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and many updates including a roof and hvac replaced approximately 3 years ago. The property consists of approximately 8 acres including additional flat space, detached 2 car garage, carport, and a private paved driveway. Call today for your showing!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Brown Day, REDD, BROWN & WILLIAMS Real Estate Services(Pike) at 606-437-2333

131 Grayce Rd, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in 1978

If you are looking for privacy and serenity right in the city of Pikeville...this is it! Open floor plan, large rooms, 2 fireplaces (one with an insert), 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, lots of decking and nature galore! You are seconds from every downtown convenience, yet it feels like you are in a mountain retreat! It would make a great air B&B home! This is not a drive by home...cannot be seen from the road. Call for your appointment for a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Linda Tackett, Classic Realty at 606-432-4700