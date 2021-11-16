The Realme Pad is released to Europe at just under US$300 for a Wi-Fi only model

The era of ugly, insect-looking routers festooned with antennas may not be over, but you don’t need a plastic Wi-Fi cactus planted in the middle of your home to get a good signal. In fact, you are better off without one. Mesh systems can swaddle your home in a warm blanket of Wi-Fi much better, but they are usually expensive — a “cheap” system might cost $150 on sale. So you can imagine how incredulous we were when Vilo announced a $20-per-node mesh Wi-Fi solution. And, after over four months of testing, I can't help but recommend it.

