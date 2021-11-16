ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Realme Pad is released to Europe at just under US$300 for a Wi-Fi only model

By Deirdre O'Donnell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme has made an inaugural leap into the Android tablet with the first-gen Pad of its brand's name. The OEM could have been said to make the most of it, with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display, a cost-effective MediaTek Helio G80, quad Dolby Atmos-tuned...

www.notebookcheck.net

