Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro-curious? These homes are on the market

 6 days ago

(Hillsboro, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hillsboro. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QJPP_0cyQPogI00

7170 Swisshelm Lane, Liberty Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $138,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Tucked away on this dead end street sits a 3 bedroom home on 2.02 acres. As well as a 24x24 garage. Enjoy the deck in the evenings overlooking the fields. Newer roof and furnace. Well maintained! Tenants rights.

For open house information, contact Emily Stroud, Classic Real Estate Co at 937-393-3416

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Yu0V_0cyQPogI00

631 N High Street, Hillsboro, 45133

6 Beds 7 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,044 Square Feet | Built in 1901

New Roof 2020; sewer & water service 2021! Well preserved, updated historic home w/attractive architectural design featuring newer 2 story addition w/large master w/walk-in closet, double vanities & shower. Eat-in kitchen opens to brick paver patio, entertaining area, gardens & large screened veranda. 3 car garage w/small barn. High-speed internet/cable. High ceilings, lots of hdwd flooring, grand L shaped entrance hall, stairway, back stairs, butler pantry, wine cellar, office w/private entrance, 5 bds up, 1 bd down, 3 full baths & 2 half baths, City water, sanitary sewer, circuit breakers, panels & wiring, 4 zone HVAC systems. 2 gas water heaters & exercise room. Potential to convert parlor to 1st flr master suite. Some furnishings for sale. 2 bedroom guest house available for purchase.

For open house information, contact Joan Elflein, Ohio Broker Direct, LLC at 614-989-7215

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfZ8p_0cyQPogI00

6655 Fasciantion Way, Paint Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,538 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Motivated Sellers! Move in Ready! Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath well maintained Manufactured home! Sit in the back deck and enjoy the outdoor space. Nice 12 x 30 covered patio. This home has many updates. This property also offers plenty of room for vehicles. Along with the 2 car attached garage, the property has 14 x 25 detached garage and a 12 x 21 Carport. Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer included.

For open house information, contact Karen Preston, Donald E. Fender, Inc. at 513-283-4299

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkTOJ_0cyQPogI00

300 Walnut Street, Hillsboro, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,049 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This charming 3 bdrm, 1-1/2 bath is only 16 years old. This brick home has a great layout, sits on a double lot, laundry room, lots of closet space and 1 car garage. New paint, carpet, garage door opener, blinds and refrigerator. Move in Ready! Low maintenance exterior and yard. Private driveway with lots of parking space.

For open house information, contact Timothy Ross, Donald E. Fender, Inc. at 513-283-4299

Hillsboro Updates

With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

