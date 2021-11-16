Single-family homes for sale in East Liverpool

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Looking for a house in East Liverpool? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these East Liverpool listings:

907 Seventh Ave, East Liverpool, 43920 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Welcome home to 907 7th Ave. LaCroft.. where you will find a three bedroom, one bedroom with built in bunks, living room, dining room and kitchen, ranch style home sitting on half acre of privacy . Built by and cared for by the owner for over 70 years.. Now waiting on a new family to call it their Home Sweet Home. New roof and insulation around 7 to 10 years old. Furnace and AC 7 years. Hot water tank 2020. Cold water tank 2019. Septic and well have been inspected. All appliances stay.

For open house information, contact Janet L Dunlap, River Valley Realty at 330-385-2288

513 Fourth Street, Chester, 26034 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1969

RAMBLING RANCH! Incredible convenience in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home situated on 2 lots within walking and driving distance to what you want and need in Chester. Great one story floor plan offers a living room, eat-in kitchen, main level laundry and a generously sized 19'2x13'3 Master bedroom with walk-in closet that leads to a covered porch perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. Features a level .31 acre double lot , patio, breezeway to a 2 car attached garage and more!

For open house information, contact Jamie Guida-Tate, JJ Guida Airport Realty at 304-748-2543

607 Fisher Ave, East Liverpool, 43920 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1930

FEEL LIKE YOU ARE ACTUALLY INSIDE THIS HOME! WALKTHROUGH THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS PROPERTY BY CLICKING THE LINK! Look no further you must see this completely rebuilt 2 bedroom Ranch now! The first floor features a 4 season sun porch, a huge living room with access to the garage, an eat-in kitchen 2 nice-sized bedrooms, and a full bath with laundry. The exterior of the home features beautiful landscaping and access to the full basement. The home was completely rebuilt in 2016 so there is nothing older in the home than 2016. Updates include septic, siding, windows, roof, furnace, AC, hot water tank, walls, doors, electrical all in 2016 Schedule to see this before it is GONE!

For open house information, contact Dennis D Gonatas Sr., Burgan Real Estate at 330-783-0055

1513 Main St, Wellsville, 43968 1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 703 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Awesome space! Garage/workshop with one bedroom apt above. the space includes a large 27x40 garage/workshop with a a separate oil furnace for heating and a 9 ft garage door. This building also includes a separate 16 x 18 garage that leads up to a one bedroom apartment. Apartment has electric heat and hot water, and a new roof. Fantastic earning potential, call today!

For open house information, contact Jeremy Pugliano, Venture Home Real Estate, LLC. at 330-385-4440