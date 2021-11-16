Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Elko

(ELKO, NV) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Elko’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Elko, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1625 Clarkson Drive, Elko, 89801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Townhouse | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This adorable townhome won't disappoint! Remodeled & ready for you to move in. Walk into this little gem & be greeted with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Kitchen has great counter/cabinet space, including laundry in the unit. Dining area and living room space are all open with great natural light from the windows and sliding glass door. Bedroom 1 has great space. Bedroom 2 offers a walk-in closet and a separate sliding glass door to the patio. Set yourself up with a little garden in the back. There's even a gate that leads to the parking & open field area for a nice stroll around the complex. New laminate flooring throughout, interior paint, trim, ceilings fans/lighting, even the smoke detectors and toilet are new! Detached 1 car garage + extra parking. HOA includes: water/sewer, garbage, insurance and exterior maintenance (roof, stucco....). Make this townhome yours today! Great investment property.

3565 Autumn Colors Drive, Elko, 89801 2 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Townhouse | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Great new town home in Autumn Colors. This home features hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Dont miss out this new listing.

1587 Indian View Heights Drive, Elko, 89801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Townhouse | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counters and pantry. Master suite has walk in closet, double vanity and walk in shower. Home features two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, central air and insulated garage. The sides and back of the property will be fenced and each lot then fenced in between the homes in the back with gate access and small concrete patio off the back. There will be a HOA that covers front landscaping, snow removal, water/sewer, garbage and common area insurance. There is parking in the common area for guests and a common area BBQ sitting area. If timeframe of construction allows, buyers may make changes/upgrades to finish materials. Exterior rendering is artists rendition and contractor may make changes at his discretion. Listing agent is owner principal of Kelly Builders

