Zaha Hadid Architects unveils plans for mixed-use Zugló City Centre project in Budapest

worldarchitecture.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZaha Hadid Architects has unveiled plans for a new mixed-use project in Budapest, Hungary. Called Zugló City Centre, the new scheme has won the architectural design tender to develop the Zugló City Centre in Budapest. Set to be located in Budapest’s 14th district, the new proposal integrates new civic...

worldarchitecture.org

designboom.com

zaha hadid architects' fluid infinitus plaza takes shape as an infinity symbol

The project takes shape as two buildings, interconnected at multiple levels. these collaborative workspaces are spread across eight stories, and are designed to be healthier and more adaptive to new ways of working. the overall project comprises a series of ‘infinite rings’ that encourage interaction and communication between all departments.
VISUAL ART
worldarchitecture.org

Zaha Hadid Architects completes Infinitus Plaza with bronze perforated façade in China

Zaha Hadid Architects has completed the new headquarters of Infinitus in China. Named Infinitus Plaza, the 185,643-square-metre complex features bronze-clad façade wrapped by perforated aluminium shading panels to optimise reductions in solar heat gain. Highlighted with a diagrid pattern, the building proposes a gateway to the new Baiyun Central Business...
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

zaha hadid architects takes notes from hollywood to expand 'studio city' in macau, china

Zaha hadid architects (ZHA) announces the topping out of its studio city resort expansion in macau, china. the internationally renowned architects had been invited to expand the hollywood-inspired development in 2017, which had been welcoming visitors since 2015. upon the completion of the so-called ‘studio city phase 2,’ the sprawling entertainment destination will see new leisure, entertainment, and hospitality facilities. these will include one of asia’s largest indoor and outdoor water parks together with a six-screen cinema complex.
WORLD
worldarchitecture.org

RIBA announces three shortlisted projects for RIBA International Prize 2021

The Royal Institute of British Architects has announced the shortlist for the 2021 International Prize, a prestigious biennial award celebrates projects that demonstrate design excellence and social impact. The shortlist includes three projects: Friendship Hospital, Satkhira, Bangladesh, by Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA, the project is a remote community hospital set in the...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zaha Hadid
dornob.com

Zaha Hadid Architects Wins Contest to Modernize One of Europe’s Oldest Ports

Tallinn is Estonia’s capital city – one of the most important ports in the region thanks to its proximity to the Baltic Sea. It’s also a beautifully preserved medieval city that’s been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site because of its historically rich Old Town area, whose buildings have been standing for 500 years or more.
VISUAL ART
worldarchitecture.org

UNStudio designs community-focused residential complex in Moscow

UNStudio has won an international competition to design a community-focued residential complex in Moscow, Russia. Called K31 Courtyard, the new 118,000-square-metre residential complex is set to be built at 31 Krzhizhanovskogo Street in Moscow. As UNStudio explains, the international competition was formulated and organised by Citymakers for project developer Glavstroy,...
DESIGN
worldarchitecture.org

MVRDV reveals blue-colored letter-shaped apartment building in Mannheim

MVRDV has revealed design for a blue-colored apartment building that forms one of four letter-shaped apartment buildings creating together spell out the word of HOME. Called The O, the 15-storey building will form one of the standout elements of Mannheim’s Franklin Mitte neighbourhood, Germany. Comprising 120 apartments consisting of ground-level...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Three Middle Eastern Buildings Designed by Zaha Hadid to Open in 2022

Zaha Hadid was just 65 when she died of a heart attack in 2016, at what was arguably the height of her career. She left behind many unfinished projects—including several in the Middle East that are now nearing completion. The King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Bee’ah Headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, and the Central Bank of Iraq are all now officially to open in 2022, according to a new profile published by Vanity Fair. Meanwhile, her Grand Théatre de Rabat in Morocco has just been completed. Each project contains the grace and dignity that has...
VISUAL ART
#Hadid#Budapest#Urban Planning#Bayer Construct Group#Pest
hypebeast.com

Zaha Hadid Architects Completes its Infinity Symbol Structure

Infinitus Plaza, the new global headquarters for biotech and pharmaceutical company Infinitus, has been completed in Guangzhou, China, revealing a monumental fluid structure in the shape of an infinity symbol. The complex features a distinct layout and aesthetic, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects to nurture a workspace that encourages human connection, creativity, and innovation.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Channel 3000

Plans unveiled for high-tech ’10-minute city’ in Seoul

The idea of a “15-minute city,” in which residents can all reach work and leisure facilities within a quarter-hour walk — or cycle — of their homes, has gained significant traction among urban planners during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, a group of architects is planning an even more ambitious neighborhood...
ENTERTAINMENT
worldarchitecture.org

Aidia Studio proposes a mosque made of pointed-arch vaults in Preston

London and Mexico-based architecture firm Aidia Studio has proposed a mosque made of a fractal system of pointed-arch vaults in Preston in England. Named New Preston Mosque, the 1,800-square-metre mosque complex is proposed at the highest point of the site on the outskirts of Preston. The design is aimed to be a landmark and distinctive element for Preston with its narrow, cascading pointed-arch volumes.
VISUAL ART
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
World
ARTnews

Garage Museum to Expand by 102,000 Square Feet with Historic Pavilion in Moscow’s Gorky Park

The Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, one of the biggest contemporary art museums in Russia, is getting ready to significantly expand. The Moscow institution is set to revitalize the Hexagon pavilion, an architectural landmark of Gorky Park that has sat in disuse for decades, and turn it into a new space where the museum will host exhibitions. The Japanese architectural firm SANAA has partnered with the museum to overhaul the original design by Russian architect Ivan Zholtovsky. Dasha Zhukova, a prominent collector who cofounded the museum, said in a statement, “In 2021, Garage marked its 13th birthday. It was always important...
MUSEUMS
enr.com

Best Project Office/Retail/Mixed Use 110 N. Wacker

OWNER: Riverside Investment & Development/Howard Hughes Corp. Joint Venture. INTERIOR CONTRACTOR: Skender (Bank of America Floors) MEP ENGINEER: Syska Hennessy Group Inc. The former General Growth Partners building site was one of the few locations available on Wacker Drive to place a tall building, but also one of the most difficult. Developers Riverside and Howard Hughes wanted an iconic building, but the narrow trapezoidal site had historic preservation requirements. The project team also had to maintain a stormwater outfall structure, and there really wasn’t room for a city-mandated riverwalk. To address these challenges, a stepped design maximizes leasable space and corner offices and creates a unique support structure with an open public space under its vaulted ceiling for the riverwalk.
RETAIL
worldarchitecture.org

ADM Submit presented a successful round of architectural design discourses that ignited change

Architecture, Design & More (ADM), a virtual global summit organised by AnimationXpress.com, part of the IndianTelevision.com Group, was held on 12 and 13 November 2021. The summit brought in global leaders and stalwarts who ignited an aspiration for change in how we view the architecture and design industry in the new age. With its open-ended discussions, dialogues and panels, the summit successfully envisioned a new world order.
DESIGN
Tulsa World

Watch Now: Ground broken for $60 million, mixed-use Market District project

Chris Ellison is the developer behind the proposed $60 million NOMA — North of Market — project unveiled Wednesday. But its inspiration is his wife, he said. Elizabeth Frame Ellison is president and CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, the nonprofit that helped revitalize Route 66 by creating Mother Road Market (2018) and the Shops at Mother Road Market (2020).
TULSA, OK
ArchDaily

Why Do Architects Insist on Using Flat Roofs?

It is a commonly held belief by non-architects (and even some architects) that gabled roofs are inherently better than flat ones. The argument typically goes that a gable demonstrates a ‘form follows function’ sensibility, easily shedding water and snow using geometry and gravity. So, flat roofs might leak. While that’s true, this video blows the roof off the topic by taking a finer look at some points that might change your mind. This includes Louis Sullivan’s original reason for writing the phrase “form ever follows function,” as well as the ability of flat roofs to offer outdoor public spaces, supporting green roofs, structural simplicity, wind considerations, among many others. There’s also another, competing functional/formal reason for why a low slope roof might be more prudent than a more aggressive slope, even in snowy areas like Chicago.
VISUAL ART

