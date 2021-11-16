Zaha Hadid Architects unveils plans for mixed-use Zugló City Centre project in Budapest

Zaha Hadid was just 65 when she died of a heart attack in 2016, at what was arguably the height of her career. She left behind many unfinished projects—including several in the Middle East that are now nearing completion. The King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Bee’ah Headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, and the Central Bank of Iraq are all now officially to open in 2022, according to a new profile published by Vanity Fair. Meanwhile, her Grand Théatre de Rabat in Morocco has just been completed. Each project contains the grace and dignity that has...

VISUAL ART ・ 7 HOURS AGO