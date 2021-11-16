ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

These houses are for sale in Athens

Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 6 days ago

(ATHENS, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Athens area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Athens area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ljm8f_0cyQPRKT00

406 Davis Drive, Athens, 75751

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Established, respectable residential area is perfect setting for this nice brick, approx. 1800 sq ft home with spacious living room complete with WB Fireplace, den with built in cabinets, 2 larger bedrooms, 1 &1/2 bath, 1 garage, 1 carport on 1 1/2 Lots. There is a covered patio in back that is approx 24 X 10 - plenty of relaxing space with a fence around backyard. There is also a cabana in the mature tree shaded back yard plus a small storage building. Older home - Colors somewhat dated - but that gives you a reason to choose your preferred personal updates! Priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Becky Anding-Staines, Anding Real Estate at 903-675-4551

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-96329)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OURtq_0cyQPRKT00

805 Lucas, Athens, 75751

4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Very affordable and roomy 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large rooms, open sunroom off rear of home, covered porch in front and large deck in rear, 864 sf 2 car garage plus workshop and 2 car carport. Fresh paint and some updates, super neighborhood, 2 large concrete driveways and more. Walking distance to the newly renovated Cain Center. Click virtual tour for information brochure.

For open house information, contact Drew Douglas, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC. at 903-675-3503

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-96384)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFCmu_0cyQPRKT00

9819 Cr 3613, Murchison, 75778

4 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,680 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Acreage with a beautiful home in a peaceful setting and plenty of room to roam! Anyone up for fishing? The nearly three acre lake is right on the property and just waiting for you! The four bedroom home has ample size bedrooms and a master suite with a view. A nice size kitchen with a breakfast nook and a hidden staircase leading to the upstairs is also a plus. Up the stairs and you find an additional 500 square foot bedroom and 1200 more square feet of unfinished area for other rooms or even a bonus room! Come make your dreams come true in this place of tranquility.

For open house information, contact Kathy Fleming, Bateman Real Estate at 903-292-1240

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-96340)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gORjs_0cyQPRKT00

7570 Cr 4712, Larue, 75752

5 Beds 4 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,941 Square Feet | Built in 2013

MOTIVATED SELLER OFFERING $10K CONCESSION FOR ACCEPTABLE OFFER FOR THIS FULLY UPDATED, SPACIOUS HOME ON 5 ACRES JUST BEYOND THE CITY LIMITS OF ATHENS! DOWNSTAIRS LIVING ROOM HAS THE WB FIREPLACE, UPSTAIRS LIVING HAS A VIEW. OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES & BREAKFAST BAR. PRIMARY BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS W/ WALK IN CLOSET & BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINK, WALK IN TILED SHOWER & SEPARATE TUB. 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS. HOME IS OUTSIDE THE SAFARI WATERS RANCH GATE YET PROVIDES FULL USE OF THE AMENITIES AT A DISCOUNTED ANNUAL RATE. STOCKED LAKES, EXOTIC WILDLIFE, RV PKING, & TRAILS.

For open house information, contact Danae Oglesby, Stewart & McGee Real Estate, LLC. at 903-675-5207

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-96223)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Athens, TX
Business
City
Athens, TX
Athens, TX
Real Estate
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Open House#Nook#Americans#Wb Fireplace#Llc
Athens Journal

Athens Journal

Athens, TX
171
Followers
513
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy