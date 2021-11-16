These houses are for sale in Ottawa

(OTTAWA, IL) Looking for a house in Ottawa? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Ottawa-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1515 Linden Avenue, Lasalle, 61301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Cute and clean 3 bedroom home in great LaSalle neighborhood. Quiet, low-traffic street. Partially finished basement, fenced back yard, 1 car garage with storage area. Appliances stay.

For open house information, contact Adam Finley, Janko Realty & Development at 815-223-3875

1836 Laharpe Street, Lasalle, 61301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1895

You are going to love this newly remodeled home! 3 bedrooms, open floor plan, hardwood in 2 bedrooms, modern kitchen with granite countertops, new windows and drywall. Tastefully decorated. 1 car detached garage. Deck on front of home. Roof and furnace are 12 years old, siding is 10 years old and water heater is 5 years old.

For open house information, contact Barbara Bryant, Janko Realty & Development at 815-223-3875

530 Christie Street, Ottawa, 61350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom 2 full bath home located on Ottawa's southside. New roof(July 2021) on both house and garage, Furnace(2 years old), AC(1 year old) and water heater(5 years old). Full bath and laundry on main level. Fenced in back yard. All dimensions are approximate.

For open house information, contact Shawn Brown, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002

2965 Cottonwood Lane, Marseilles, 61341 4 Beds 6 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,482 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful Custom built & designed 1 of a kind home in Saddlewood Estates. Offers approx 6000 sq. ft. of quality finished living (include Lower level).Volume ceilings, arch doorways, crown molding. Front office, family Rm w/fireplace, cooks kit w/granite counters, high end appliances & island. Master Suite w/private BA w/Jacuzzi & sauna. Finished Lower Level includes Rec Rm with fireplace, amazing bar & wine cellar. An outdoor oasis with 20x40 heated salt water pool & pool house. This home has so much to offer. A must see! Extra lot next door for sold separately 45,000.

For open house information, contact Judy Cox, Results Realty ERA Powered at 630-546-7276