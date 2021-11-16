ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

House hunting? Check these Hillsborough townhomes

Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 6 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) If you’re on the market for a home in Hillsborough, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Hillsborough, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pbq9_0cyQOwFP00

607 Flat Ford Road, Hillsborough, 27278

3 Beds 3 Baths | $327,945 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

The Lansing is one of our most popular townhomes! Entertain at the kitchen island beautiful cabinetry. The Primary Bath offers deluxe bath with separate shower and tub, water closet, and dual vanities. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Andrea Little D.R. Horton - Raleigh

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49727-495-49727-497270000-0093)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kh4fv_0cyQOwFP00

614 Watermill Way, Hillsborough, 27278

3 Beds 3 Baths | $327,945 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MOVE IN READY! The Lansing plan features an open family room that overlooks into the dining room & kitchen. This home offers beautiful Gray cabinets, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, tile backsplash & SS appliances. Featuring a center wall staircase and rod iron spindles lead to a large primary bedroom. Smart home system included! Collins Ridge located 15 minutes to Durham and Chapel Hill includes a pool, dog park, tennis courts, and rarefactional renter that includes a fitness center!

For open house information, contact Demetria Batchelor, D.R. Horton, Inc. at 919-460-2999

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2382574)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNoGF_0cyQOwFP00

3775 Guess Road, Durham, 27705

2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Townhouse | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Cozy contemporary townhome tucked away in PepperTree neighborhood. Move -in condition, sparkles with new paint and carpet. Spacious and versatile living area is accented with fireplace (antique screen conveys too) and built in bookshelves. Two large bedrooms with shared bath upstairs. There are two storage areas, front & back and two wood decks, front & back. Lovely landscaped back yard; leaf colors are peaking now!

For open house information, contact Michele Fallon, West Durham Realty at 919-286-9400

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2418213)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeHEB_0cyQOwFP00

1 Grove Park Road, Durham, 27705

3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Townhouse | 1,961 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Coming Soon!

For open house information, contact Lindsay Jackson, Keller Williams Realty at 919-676-0600

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2409358)

